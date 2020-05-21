Almond milk is a plant-based alternative to cow’s milk. Similar to oat milk, macadamia milk, or hemp milk, it’s made by blending almonds and water together and straining out the excess liquid. The beverage might not taste exactly like dairy milk, but the consistency is comparable enough to make it an effective substitute.

If you’re patient enough to soak your almonds overnight, making your own almond milk at home is easy enough. Otherwise, you can buy almond milk from brands like Califia, Elmhurst, SoDelicious, and Almond Breeze at the grocery store.