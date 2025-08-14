"In general, as long as you are cutting your calories, you will lose weight. That's the whole idea of energy balance," says Tang. In caloric deficit, eating a higher proportion of protein can help you lose more fat and less muscle, due to the way protein helps preserve lean mass (when paired with weight training). Protein also tends to be very satiating12 , so it can help you become full on fewer calories. See here for a complete guide to using protein to lose fat.