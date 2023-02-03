The amino acids in protein are essential building blocks for many parts of the female body—from our muscle tissues down to our cells. Protein is consistently being turned over in the body, and it's up to us to replenish it through foods or supplements.

"There's this continual demand for protein, and if that demand isn't met, the body has to go seek it," Chad Kerksick, Ph.D., director of the Exercise and Performance Nutrition Laboratory at Lindenwood University, tells mindbodygreen.

Skeletal muscle is the main reservoir of protein, Kerksick explains, so when we're not getting enough protein, we start to lose muscle tissue. This is something we want to avoid since having low muscle mass is associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline1 , insulin resistance2 , high inflammatory markers3 , and more.

As for what constitutes "enough" protein, it depends on your body size and composition. The Recommended Dietary Allowance of protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight4 per day. This is the minimum amount of protein a sedentary person needs to meet their nutritional requirements, so it's conservative.

The experts interviewed for this article agree that the average moderately active adult will need to consume significantly more protein—somewhere in the range of 1.2 to 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight, or 0.54 to .90 grams per pound. (More on what this actually looks like in food terms below.)

It's a pretty wide range, and where you fall on it hinges on a number of factors—including, early research finds, your sex. There are a few periods of a woman's life when they'll need to adjust their protein intake to keep up with their body's needs, including: