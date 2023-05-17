Amino acids are the building blocks of protein. There are 20 amino acids1 , and they’re categorized into two groups: essential and non-essential.

Essential amino acids, including the branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs)—leucine, isoleucine, and valine—aren’t produced by the body in sufficient quantities and must be obtained through diet. Conversely, non-essential amino acids can be synthesized by the body.

Essential amino acids are involved in the production of proteins2 , which are essential nutrients for optimal health and several bodily functions. Protein synthesis is the process by which the body builds and repairs tissues3 , including muscles, organs, and cells. Additionally, protein plays a vital role in maintaining and building muscle mass4 in response to exercise. All 20 amino acids are required5 to support this process when protein synthesis is activated.

BCAAs have garnered special attention in the fitness industry due to their role in MPS5 and post-exercise recovery6 . And leucine is one BCAA that's particularly important for enhancing muscle growth and repair.

“Leucine is one of the main triggers of the mTROC1 signaling cascade, which is an important regulator of muscle protein synthesis (MPS),” explains David Church, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. “However, increases in mTORC1 signaling do not always equate to increased MPS or strength and mass gains. [That’s because] leucine on its own doesn’t increase in MPS.”