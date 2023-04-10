If you’re serious about protecting your cardiovascular health, you’ll want to start prioritizing high-quality protein. See, protein is the most satiating macronutrient, so it can ease hunger and prevent overeating1 , reducing one's likelihood of developing obesity, heart disease, diabetes.

Plenty of experts would agree, including longevity-focused doctor Peter Attia, M.D., author of Outlive: “Protein is the most important macronutrient in that regard,” the Stanford, Johns Hopkins, and NIH-trained physician shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. And yet, so many of us still don’t get enough of it for optimal health. The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is 0.8 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, but “that has been misinterpreted as the ideal amount of protein intake," he adds. "In reality, it's the bare minimum to not wither away.”