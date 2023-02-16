Lean proteins are protein sources that are low in fat and cholesterol—a waxy, fat-like substance. Skinless chicken breasts, egg whites, and lean cuts of beef are examples of lean proteins.

While some protein sources are known as lean because they’re generally low in fat, the USDA has its own categorization system for labeling lean protein products like meat.

When you see “lean” stamped on a fish or meat product, it means that a 100-gram serving contains less than 10 grams of fat, 4.5 grams or less of saturated fat, and less than 95 mg of cholesterol.

An “extra lean” label means that the same serving contains less than 5 grams of fat, less than 2 grams of saturated fat, and less than 95 mg of cholesterol.

Other food products, like frozen meals, can be labeled as “lean” and “extra lean” as well, as long as they meet certain fat content criteria.