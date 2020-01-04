Try These Spinach Pancakes For A Healthy, Savory Breakfast Option

Who says pancakes have to be sugary sweet? These Super Spinach Pancakes from Jamie Oliver's Ultimate Veg are perfect for those of you who want to indulge in a pancake brunch but are in the mood for some savory flavors. Plus, these pancakes are packed with greens like spinach, avocado, and cilantro, so you can ensure that your weekend brunch menu is healthy and brimming with antioxidants.

You can add as many toppings you want, adding more or less hot sauce for your preferred level of spice. No matter how you create your pancake masterpiece, this chef-level dish will surely impress all your brunch companions.