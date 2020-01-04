Try These Spinach Pancakes For A Healthy, Savory Breakfast Option
Who says pancakes have to be sugary sweet? These Super Spinach Pancakes from Jamie Oliver's Ultimate Veg are perfect for those of you who want to indulge in a pancake brunch but are in the mood for some savory flavors. Plus, these pancakes are packed with greens like spinach, avocado, and cilantro, so you can ensure that your weekend brunch menu is healthy and brimming with antioxidants.
You can add as many toppings you want, adding more or less hot sauce for your preferred level of spice. No matter how you create your pancake masterpiece, this chef-level dish will surely impress all your brunch companions.
Super Spinach Pancakes
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe avocado
- 12 oz. ripe mixed-color cherry tomatoes
- 3½ oz. baby spinach
- 3 scallions
- ½ bunch fresh cilantro (½ oz.)
- 1 lime
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1 cup reduced-fat (2%) milk
- 10 oz. cottage cheese
- Hot chili sauce
Method:
- Halve, pit, peel, and finely slice the avocado and quarter the tomatoes, then place in a salad bowl with a quarter of the spinach. Trim, finely slice, and add the scallions, and pick in the cilantro leaves, then squeeze over the lime juice. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil, season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper, toss to coat, and put aside.
- Crack the egg into a blender; add the flour, milk, remaining spinach, and a pinch of pepper; then blitz until smooth. Place a large nonstick frying pan on medium heat, rub the pan with a little olive oil, then pour in a thin layer of batter, swirling it up and around the edges. Cook on one side only for 2 minutes, or until lightly golden, then stack up on a serving plate and repeat.
- Top each pancake with dollops of cottage cheese, the avocado salad, and a few good shakes of chili sauce. Really nice served with extra lime wedges for squeezing over and a fried egg on top, if you fancy.
- Tip: Instead of spinach, you could use a mixture of soft herbs, such as parsley, mint, basil, or tarragon—whatever you like!
Recipe excerpted from Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals for Everyone by Jamie Oliver. Copyright © 2019 by Jamie Oliver. Reprinted with permission from Flatiron Books. All rights reserved. Photography by David Loftus.
