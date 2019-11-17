If you're the type of person who cringes at the thought of sweet pancakes or French toast for breakfast, we have the perfect recipe for you. These tomato and thyme eggs from Donal Skehan's Meals in Minutes offers a dish for those of you with a savory morning palette. Whether you make these eggs first thing in the morning or for a late lunch, you'll be sure to be more than satisfied. Feel free to leave out the sourdough, depending on how hungry you are in the mornings.

So the next time you're craving something savory, this herby dish is your best bet. Plus, the spices make for a fragrant, flavorful meal—thyme just seems to be the herb of fall, doesn't it?