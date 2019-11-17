mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

These Simple Tomato & Thyme Eggs Will Satisfy Your Brunch Cravings

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Donal Skehan

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 17, 2019

If you're the type of person who cringes at the thought of sweet pancakes or French toast for breakfast, we have the perfect recipe for you. These tomato and thyme eggs from Donal Skehan's Meals in Minutes offers a dish for those of you with a savory morning palette. Whether you make these eggs first thing in the morning or for a late lunch, you'll be sure to be more than satisfied. Feel free to leave out the sourdough, depending on how hungry you are in the mornings.

So the next time you're craving something savory, this herby dish is your best bet. Plus, the spices make for a fragrant, flavorful meal—thyme just seems to be the herb of fall, doesn't it?

Tomato & Thyme Eggs With Garlic Sourdough & Herb-Dressed Leaves

Serves 2

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
  • 3 garlic cloves, 2 thinly sliced, 1 peeled and left whole
  • 400 grams cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • Small bag of baby spinach (80 grams)
  • 2 large free-range eggs
  • 2 slices of sourdough
  • Sea salt and black pepper

For the salad:

  • 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar
  • Pinch of caster sugar
  • 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ butterhead lettuce, leaves washed
  • Handful of parsley, leaves picked
  • Handful or coriander, leaves picked
  • Handful of dill, leaves picked
Article continues below

Method:

  1. Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the sliced garlic, and cook over medium-high heat for 30 seconds, then add the tomatoes, thyme, and seasoning and cook over low heat for 5 to 10 minutes; they should soften and release their juices but not completely break down.
  2. Add the baby spinach and allow to wilt into the tomatoes. Make 2 hollows in the mixture and crack an egg into each. Cover with a lid and cook for 4 to 5 minutes until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny.
  3. Meanwhile, whisk the vinegar and sugar together in a medium bowl with some salt and pepper, then gradually whisk in the oil to form a dressing. Add the salad leaves and herbs and toss well.
  4. Toast the sourdough slices, then rub each one with the whole garlic clove and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil. Place them on 2 plates and top with the tomato and thyme eggs. Serve with the herby salad.

Recipe excerpted from Meals in Minutes by Donal Skehan. Reprinted with permission from Quercus, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, 2019.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/try-these-tomato-and-thyme-eggs-for-your-next-savory-brunch-craving

Your article and new folder have been saved!