If you're the type of person who cringes at the thought of sweet pancakes or French toast for breakfast, we have the perfect recipe for you. These tomato and thyme eggs from Donal Skehan's Meals in Minutes offers a dish for those of you with a savory morning palette. Whether you make these eggs first thing in the morning or for a late lunch, you'll be sure to be more than satisfied. Feel free to leave out the sourdough, depending on how hungry you are in the mornings.
So the next time you're craving something savory, this herby dish is your best bet. Plus, the spices make for a fragrant, flavorful meal—thyme just seems to be the herb of fall, doesn't it?
Tomato & Thyme Eggs With Garlic Sourdough & Herb-Dressed Leaves
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
- 3 garlic cloves, 2 thinly sliced, 1 peeled and left whole
- 400 grams cherry tomatoes, halved
- 4 thyme sprigs
- Small bag of baby spinach (80 grams)
- 2 large free-range eggs
- 2 slices of sourdough
- Sea salt and black pepper
For the salad:
- 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar
- Pinch of caster sugar
- 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ butterhead lettuce, leaves washed
- Handful of parsley, leaves picked
- Handful or coriander, leaves picked
- Handful of dill, leaves picked
Method:
- Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the sliced garlic, and cook over medium-high heat for 30 seconds, then add the tomatoes, thyme, and seasoning and cook over low heat for 5 to 10 minutes; they should soften and release their juices but not completely break down.
- Add the baby spinach and allow to wilt into the tomatoes. Make 2 hollows in the mixture and crack an egg into each. Cover with a lid and cook for 4 to 5 minutes until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny.
- Meanwhile, whisk the vinegar and sugar together in a medium bowl with some salt and pepper, then gradually whisk in the oil to form a dressing. Add the salad leaves and herbs and toss well.
- Toast the sourdough slices, then rub each one with the whole garlic clove and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil. Place them on 2 plates and top with the tomato and thyme eggs. Serve with the herby salad.
Recipe excerpted from Meals in Minutes by Donal Skehan. Reprinted with permission from Quercus, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, 2019.
