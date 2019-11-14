The majority of birds you'll find on the center of Thanksgiving tables have been conventionally raised. These birds tend to be the least expensive, but you get what you pay for. Since producers are selling these turkeys at such a low price point, they need to raise enough of them to turn a profit, which can mean cramping lots of them into one small area, feeding them animal byproducts to make them grow faster, and pumping them with antibiotics.

Some misleading labels that are trying to put lipstick on a conventional bird include "natural" (this just means it doesn't have any added colorings or weird ingredients), hormone-free (by law, hormones cannot be used on hogs and poultry in the U.S.), or "antibiotics used only when needed" (the "when needed" part is vague and up for interpretation).