Want To Improve Your Mood? Try Updating Your Playlist
There's no better feeling than turning on a playlist that perfectly captures your mood. The sun feels a bit warmer on your skin, the breeze a bit fresher, and you just feel like you're in the exact right place at the exact right time.
This uplifted, euphoric feeling isn't imaginary—music has a profound effect on the brain, igniting chemical reactions that can influence mood, mental health, and sensory experiences.
So, read on to learn about how music can take your mood to the next level—then level up with a GT's Synergy Raw Kombucha. The brand known for its gut-health-boosting raw kombucha presents Feel the Synergy, a platform where you can explore new songs and musical talent.
How music influences your mood
The connection between music and one's overall well-being is an area of growing research—and one that shows great potential.
For example, one study found that music has the ability to impact the psychobiological stress system1. In fact, the researchers found that listening to music helped individuals' autonomic nervous system (what controls the body's stress response) recover faster after a stressful event.
Other research shows it can improve cognitive functions2, like memory, and even has the ability to manage pain3 in the body. Researchers have even suggested that music can serve as a useful complementary treatment4 for mental health conditions. And it can trigger the release of dopamine5 (the body's happy hormone) according to research.
Finally, likely thanks to all of the above, music has the ability to regulate mood6—meaning you can use music to feel joyful, confident, relaxed, inspired, or grounded.
5 perfectly crafted playlists for every mood—find yours
Creating a playlist is practically an art form in itself. Through GT's Feel the Synergy campaign, the hard work is done for you. Working with emerging artists to help them curate the song selection, GT's Synergy created five perfect playlists to capture any feeling.
For a boost of energy
Sometimes we need a playlist that gets us in the mood to groove. Curated by L.A.–based alt-pop duo NEIL FRANCES, GT's Synergy Mystic Mango playlist keeps spirits fun and funky. When you want to start an impromptu dance party with your friends or want some fresh sounds as the soundtrack to your beach day, Mystic Mango is your choice.
The slightly sweet, fresh, fruity mango taste adds the perfect refreshing flavor profile to keep your mood light and fun. Plus, GT's Synergy Raw Kombucha is made by fermenting tea and whole foods for 30 days, so you'll also get that gentle energy lift from natural caffeine sources.
For feel-good fun for everyone
When you're hosting a backyard gathering with all your favorite people, let this be the soundtrack to your hang. Inspired by GT's Synergy Raw Kombucha's seasonal flavor UNITY, this feel-good playlist is all about bringing people together. A pop-folk blend crafted by California-based rock band The Scarlet Opera, this keeps the vibes positive.
You'll also love the unique flavor combination of UNITY, which combines tart cherry, smooth coconut, and bright lemongrass. Somehow, they all work in perfect harmony. GT's Synergy Raw Kombucha also contains nine billion live probiotics, so you'll experience the harmony of improved gut health.
For a relaxing day on your own
We all need days to unwind and ground ourselves—finding peace in our own personal happy places. For those moments, turn to GT's Synergy Strawberry Serenity playlist, curated by multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer NoMBe.
The sweet, strawberry purée infused in GT's Synergy Strawberry Serenity will serve as the perfect complement for a soft, serene day. Made with whole, pure ingredients and fermented for a full 30 days, the drink also aids full-body health—so your body can feel supported too.
For those moments you need to power up
Feel powerful, find confidence, and embrace your inner strength—all by listening to GT's Synergy Guava Goddess playlist. Made with 23-year-old singer-songwriter Chelsea Jordan, this music selection will help you manifest your best self.
Paired with the delicious GT's Synergy Guava Goddess, there's nothing stopping you. GT's Synergy Raw Kombucha contains a host of amino acids and antioxidants—like vitamin C and polyphenols—that give your body true inner strength.
For when you want to clear your schedule
Amid hectic schedules and busy days, it's important that every now and then, you break away for a much-needed escape. Maybe it's a proper vacation, or maybe it's just an afternoon hike—whatever time away you can score will make all the difference.
Make sure you bring with you a blissed-out playlist and a refreshing bev. GT's Synergy Island Bliss has you covered on both fronts. From acoustic singer-songwriter Louis Sol, this playlist is chock-full of songs that inspire visions of relaxing days out in the sun and enjoying the freedom of a day off. And with the bright, tropical flavor of GT's Synergy Island Bliss, your taste buds will be transported as well.
The takeaway
With GT's Synergy Raw Kombucha, you can feel ready to take on the day. The beverage comes backed with nine billion diverse, live probiotics and a variety of antioxidants to enhance gut and whole body health. Then pair your drink with one of their five curated playlists—through GT's Feel the Synergy—specifically designed to give you the mood boost you're looking for.
While there, be sure to enter for a chance to win the ultimate music experience, including festival tickets, free streaming for a year, and premium sound systems and headphones.
