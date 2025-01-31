Skip to Content
Functional Food

A Plant-Based Grocery List Of Vegan Essentials

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
January 31, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Heading to your favorite grocery store, list in hand, ready to pick up everything you need for a week of fun recipes and meal prep, is a great feeling. Unless, of course, you find yourself out of food and have no idea where to start for next week's shop.

If you're trying Vegan-uary on for size this year, diving into plant-based eating might mean leaving some of your old standbys on the shelf—which can make grocery shopping a lot more complicated.

Luckily, we're here to help. We put together this master list of plant-based pantry essentials to help you nail your trip to the market, and also added in enough meal inspo for a whole week of plant-based eating—breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

All the vegetables
  • Leafy greens (spinach, kale, lettuce, etc.)
  • Cucumber
  • Broccoli
  • Cauliflower
  • Bell peppers
  • Brussels sprouts
  • Mushrooms (technically a fungus, but here we are)
  • Artichokes or artichoke hearts
  • Squash (butternut, spaghetti, summer, etc.)
  • Onion
  • Garlic
  • Green peas (frozen are great to have on hand)
  • Snow peas
  • Sweet potato
  • Fresh herbs
All the fruits
  • Apples
  • Bananas
  • Blueberries
  • Strawberries
  • Oranges
  • Grapefruit
  • Watermelon
  • Avocado
  • Tomatoes
  • Grapes
  • Dates
  • Pomegranate
Protein
  • Tofu
  • Tempeh
  • Lentils
  • Beans (any: black, pinto, cannellini, etc.)
  • Chickpeas
  • Seitan
  • Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, pepitas, etc.)
Grains
Snacks
  • Hummus
  • Dark chocolate
  • Quinoa or bean tortilla chips
  • Popcorn (Make it on the stove and add your own seasoning!)
  • Pita chips
  • Edamame
  • Trail mix
  • Rice cakes
  • Nondairy yogurt
  • Vegan cheese
  • Salsa
Miscellaneous
Drinks
  • Nondairy milk of choice (oat, cashew, etc.)
  • Kombucha
  • Coconut water
  • Herbal tea
  • Coffee
  • Vegan alcohol

There are a ton of great options on the market today that are plant-based and healthy—just be sure to check the label. "Vegan" doesn't always equal "healthy," and ultra-processed foods should still be eaten sparingly.

Before you head to the store, think about what you'd like to eat. Having an idea of your upcoming meals will make sure you're not left with a fridge full of groceries but no idea what to cook. Check out Fridge to Table for recipe ideas based on particular ingredients!

In the meantime, these seven breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes will get you started on a week's worth of plant-based eating.

Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner

And of course, these groceries and recipes are just a jumping-off point if you need some inspiration. There are lots of brands offering great vegan products that didn't make this list, so get familiar with your store's health food section!

I'm A Functional MD & This Smoothie Gets An A+ For Hormone Health
Recipes

I'm A Functional MD & This Smoothie Gets An A+ For Hormone Health

Jamie Schneider

These Will Be The 5 Food Trends That Shape 2025, According To An RD
Food Trends

These Will Be The 5 Food Trends That Shape 2025, According To An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Water vs. Tea: Which One's Better To Drink When You're Constipated?
Functional Food

Water vs. Tea: Which One's Better To Drink When You're Constipated?

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

Should You Go Pescatarian? Benefits Of The Diet (+ A 2-Day Meal Plan)
Functional Food

Should You Go Pescatarian? Benefits Of The Diet (+ A 2-Day Meal Plan)

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

This Is How Experts Store Spinach So It Doesn't Spoil So Quickly
Food Trends

This Is How Experts Store Spinach So It Doesn't Spoil So Quickly

Abby Moore

3 Seamless Swaps For Coconut Oil + Exactly Where They Work Best
Functional Food

3 Seamless Swaps For Coconut Oil + Exactly Where They Work Best

Abby Moore

Popular Stories

