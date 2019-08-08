We Tested All The Tricks For Keeping Berries Fresh & These Are The Best Ones

I tested the two highest-reviewed ones I could find on Amazon—the OXO produce keeper and the Berry Breeze. The OXO produce keeper combines a colander, container, and a carbon filter to create an optimal berry environment, and it really worked—my berries lasted four to five days longer than the test ones that didn't live in the produce keeper. It is made of plastic, so something to keep in mind when considering your overall eco-footprint.

The Berry Breeze goes in your actual fridge, circulating air that's extra oxygenated to keep everything inside—not just your berries—fresher for longer. This process is safe, according to their website, because it does "not produce measurable levels of activated oxygen (ozone) in the refrigerator because the activated oxygen (ozone) demand of food products in the refrigerator instantly neutralizes any activated oxygen (ozone) produced." It runs on batteries, and takes up quite a bit of space, with the footprint around the size of a head of lettuce (again, a bit tricky in my Brooklyn fridge). It did really work, though, producing results about as good as the OXO, with berries lasting about four days longer than test berries.