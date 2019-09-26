You can make an oatmeal-like breakfast with different grains and seeds, all of which offer different flavor profiles and health benefits. You can cook quinoa with the same 2:1 ratio for a delicious, protein-rich porridge that can be taken in any flavor direction you choose. Millet is another wonderful option; it's a smaller grain that tends to be creamier when cooked (think skillet cornbread or mashed potatoes). Use a 2.5:1 ratio for optimal results. Want to avoid the hassle of deciding how to mix it up yourself? Quaker makes a blend that comes premixed with buckwheat and flax, and another that utilizes quinoa.