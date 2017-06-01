When I was a dietetic intern in the hospital and on my feet most of the day, I found that my usual breakfast of oatmeal with ground flax, fruit, and peanut butter never held me over until even close to lunch. If you’ve ever wondered what’s in those lab-coat pockets, it’s snacks.

I’ve always considered myself something of a mad scientist when it comes to cooking, so I started brainstorming high-protein oatmeal add-ins to give my morning meal more staying power. Protein powder and cottage cheese were a few early favorites, but when I finally gave eggs a try, I knew I’d found my game-changer. The addition of eggs makes for a fluffy, filling bowl of oats that won’t make you want to go back to sleep. If you're worried that your oatmeal will taste like a scramble—don't be. Eggs, when whipped into a liquid and cooked slowly, actually turn into custard, which will make your eggs creamy, rich, and super delicious.

I typically use rolled oats because I find them more versatile, but instant or steel-cut work too—just note that cooking times will vary. Most packages of rolled and instant list ½ cup as a serving (¼ cup for steel-cut), but I usually use ⅓ cup (3 tablespoons if it’s-steel cut), as it’s closer to the 1-ounce USDA serving and leaves a little extra room for a tablespoon of ground flax, which adds a boost of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. More flavors, more texture, and more nutrients for the same number of calories is a win-win situation in my book.

Here’s a blank canvas recipe to get you started.