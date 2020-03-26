Most packages of rolled and instant oats list ½ cup as a serving (¼ cup for steel-cut), but I usually use ⅓ cup (3 tablespoons if it’s-steel cut), as it’s closer to the 1-ounce USDA serving and leaves a little extra room for a tablespoon of ground flax, which adds a boost of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. More flavors, more texture, and more nutrients for the same number of calories is a win-win situation in my book.