Adding Eggs In Your Oatmeal? This RD Says It’s A Game Changer
Is your usual oatmeal breakfast unable to hold you over until lunch, no matter how many spoonfuls of nut butter you add? Here's a secret: Try mixing your oatmeal with an egg.
Adding in an egg makes for a fluffy, filling bowl of oats that won’t make you want to go back to sleep. If you're worried that your oatmeal will taste like a scramble—don't be. Eggs, when whipped into a liquid and cooked slowly, actually turn into custard, which will make your oats creamy, rich, and super delicious.
Here’s an easy recipe to help you get started.
Egg-Boosted Oatmeal
Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup rolled oats
- 1 tablespoon ground flax
- 1 whole egg
- ⅔ cups water
Method:
On the stovetop
- Bring water to a boil. Lower heat and add the oats and flax.
- Cook until liquid is almost fully absorbed.
- Add egg and stir in vigorously until mixture begins to look fluffy (1 to 2 minutes). Cover pot and let sit 5 minutes before serving.
In the microwave
- In a microwave-safe bowl, mix egg/whites, water, oats, and flax.
- Microwave on high in 30-second intervals until cooked through, stirring between to prevent clumping.
How to customize your oatmeal with eggs.
One thing I love about oatmeal is how easy it is to customize. Here are a few ways to make it your own:
- Use milk instead of water for a creamier texture.
- To add sweet flavor without adding sugar, mix in cinnamon, pumpkin pie spices, or cocoa powder, plus vanilla extract.
- Try savory spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic powder, and paprika.
- As an alternative to ground flax try wheat germ, coconut flour, chia seeds, or hemp seeds. These can be cooked in or mixed in after cooking.
- Cook in fruit or veggies. Berries, apples, bananas, plums, peaches, and pear are some great fruit options. On the veggie side, you’ve got pumpkin puree, grated zucchini, greens, and grated carrots.
- Top your bowl with nuts, seeds, or nut or seed butter. Fruit also makes a great topping, or you can use savory oats as a vehicle for leftover veggies, hummus, or cheese. I especially love tahini (ground sesame paste) on savory oats.
How to meal prep your oatmeal.
For meal prepping, make a large batch of oatmeal with eggs and portion it out into single servings. Store cooked oats in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days. When you’re ready to eat, microwave in one-minute intervals until the oats reach your desired temperature. Cook once, eat several times—it’s a beautiful thing.
Can you use any type of oats?
I typically use rolled oats because I find them more versatile, but instant or steel-cut work too—just note that cooking times will vary.
Most packages of rolled and instant oats list ½ cup as a serving (¼ cup for steel-cut), but I usually use ⅓ cup (3 tablespoons if it’s-steel cut), as it’s closer to the 1-ounce USDA serving and leaves a little extra room for a tablespoon of ground flax, which adds a boost of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. More flavors, more texture, and more nutrients for the same number of calories is a win-win situation in my book.
Want more #breakfastinspo? Have you ever tried eating the best breakfast for your zodiac sign? Or, if you prefer overnight oats, make sure you're adding this ingredient so you're not messing up your gut health!