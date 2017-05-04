The One Good-For-Your-Gut Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Overnight Oats

Since we're getting into the warmer months, overnight oats are one of my go-to breakfasts. They're quick and easy and can be eaten cold straight from the jar while I meander my way to work. I've long played with flavor combinations, using pistachio milk and a splash of rosewater, or raw cacao with a pinch of ground coffee, but in general, I stuck with the same basic formula: oats, some chia seeds, nut milk, and a pinch of salt. Then, when I was talking to Sarah Britton, the famed healthy food expert behind My New Roots, she told me I was missing a key ingredient: lemon juice or apple cider vinegar.