5 Reasons To Eat Tahini + The Best Ways To Add To Your Diet

Not so sure about this whole sesame-seed-butter business? Well, if you've ever had hummus, then you've had tahini. Besides chickpeas, tahini is one of the main ingredients of hummus. Popular in many Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, you can also find it in babaganoush, an eggplant-based dip. Don't get us wrong, though, tahini is so much more than a behind-the-scenes ingredient. It shines as a salad dressing, swirled into blondies, or simply spread on toast. Sweet or savory, tahini does it all. You can even buy chocolate tahini spreads.

Ingredient-wise, tahini is just the paste of crushed sesame seeds; that's it. It does not need to be refrigerated before opening, so you'll likely find it in the condiments aisle hanging out with the other nut and seed butters, or check the international section of your grocery store. One tablespoon of tahini packs about: