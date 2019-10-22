64 Foods High In Iron, So You Can Achieve Your Iron Level Goals

You hear a lot about the endless vitamins and minerals you need to ensure your body is nourished on a daily basis.While all play their own important role, some are particularly essential to your health and can cause serious issues if lacking. You've probably already guessed it: Iron is on that "essential nutrient" list.

Boiling it down to the iron elevator pitch: Your body needs iron to make an important protein called hemoglobin. According to Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, a leading functional medicine expert, "Hemoglobin is the protein located in your red blood cells that is responsible for transporting oxygen throughout your body. When your iron levels are low, it can contribute to anemia and extreme fatigue." This can then cause a whole slew of downstream issues like immune system deficiencies, hair loss, and more.

The good news is that getting enough iron in your diet isn't that difficult as long as you are educated on foods high in iron. And fear not, vegans and vegetarians, there are plenty of iron-rich foods for you, too. Contrary to popular belief, there are plenty of non-heme (or plant) sources of iron. Still unsure what this all means? We'll iron out the details for you.