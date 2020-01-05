When it comes to expert advice on healthy aging, there's no one more perfect to consult than Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner.

The National Geographic fellow has discovered the five places around the globe—which he famously dubbed the "Blue Zones"—where people live the longest and are the healthiest. He studied these Blue Zones extensively (sitting on a stool in old ladies' kitchens in Sardinian peasant villages, he fondly remembers) and noticed more than a few common patterns between these well-aged populations.

The results of his anthropological quest? While he reveals most of his longevity tips on Episode 157 of the mindbodygreen podcast, there's one aspect of the conversation we couldn't help but to highlight to you all—according to Buettner, there's one thing he suggests we add to our diets in order to live our healthiest.

"If you were to ask me if there's a supplement you should take to live longer, I'd say yes," he says. But get this: "It's 120 beans every day."