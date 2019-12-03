3 Unexpected Habits Of People Who Live Longer, From The Founder Of Blue Zones

The final (and arguably, the most important, says Buettner) Blue Zone habit is how they spend time with friends—good friends. Buettner notes how having a tight-knit, uplifting group of friends is crucial for longevity.

"Nobody thinks of longevity as adding friends," he says. "But really putting the effort into creating that group of four or five people who really nourish you is arguably the most powerful thing you can do to add years to your life."

Alternatively, Buettner says that bad friends can do quite the opposite—he explains that friends who drag you down and encourage you to engage in unhealthy behaviors can actually shorten your life span. It makes sense, as if you're eating unhealthy food and taking dangerous risks with alcohol or drugs, you could perhaps shave off some years of your life.

For how this translates for us in the U.S., you may want to take your friends out to dinner more often or tag along to happy hour with your co-workers. Positive social interaction, according to Buettner, is the key to a longer life.

"When it comes to longevity, there's no short-term fix. And friends tend to be long-term adventures, he adds. Whether those adventures are healthy or unhealthy—well, it's up to you and your crew.

So, that's what people in the Blue Zones do to make it past 100 years old. No elixirs, pills, or workout regimens here. Their "fountain of youth" is really quite simple—staying active; eating whole, plant-based carbs; and socializing with friends can really add years to your life. Time to walk over to your favorite plant-based restaurant with a group of buddies!