5 Tricks To Keep Working Out (No Matter How Busy You Are)

When you have a ritual, like brushing your teeth and washing your face before bed or making oatmeal and coffee for breakfast each day, you no longer have to think about it. You just do it. At this point, the habit becomes so ingrained in your mind there's no longer any decision-making involved.

That's what you want to happen with your workouts. Because when you have to think about whether or not you're going to work out, your clever (and not always helpful) mind is much more likely to come up with excuses. You're too tired, too sore from the previous day's workout, too busy, etc. But if your workout is part of a ritual, all the thinking is taken out of the equation. Your mind and body will expect to work out, and you'll just do it rather than waver about it each day.

So, for example, if you decide you want to make it a habit to work out in the morning five days a week, you can create a ritual that includes getting up, brushing your teeth, eating a small bite of breakfast, doing a quick HIIT workout, making a protein shake, and going to work. The same goes for if you want to create an afternoon or an evening workout habit: just build it into a ritual, and it will become much less difficult to keep your workouts consistent.