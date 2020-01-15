Rather than quitting cold turkey, a gradual plan is a way of slowly letting go of an unhealthy habit by gradually replacing it with something else, allowing you to circumvent the possibility of withdrawal. One obvious example of a gradual plan is when smokers use nicotine gums or patches or when they take Zyban or other medications. These approaches blunt the agonies of withdrawal either by tapering off nicotine intake slowly or by helping to restart the production of dopamine and other brain chemicals that cigarette smoking has undermined.

Likewise, with sugar, this way of gradually removing sugar from your diet will keep you from feeling any withdrawal symptoms by having you continue to eat the foods you crave.

With a gradual plan, you'll never feel a single withdrawal symptom. That's because you'll be adding new foods, activities, and thought patterns to your daily routine so that you'll have restored your body's ability to manufacture its vital brain chemicals. Omega-3s, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals in foods support serotonin and dopamine production. So, when you begin to cut back on the addictive foods (i.e., sugar), your body will be getting all the serotonin and dopamine that it needs. This gradual plan makes the transition from addiction to freedom feel easy and even pleasant.