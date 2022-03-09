If you want to eat for long-term health, lowering inflammation can be majorly beneficial.

Inflammation in the body can cause or contribute to many debilitating, chronic illnesses—including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and even cancer.

However, research finds that eating an anti-inflammatory diet may help protect against certain diseases, but could also help slow the aging process by stabilizing blood sugar and increasing metabolism.

That's why, as a doctor and founder of the Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine, I recommend my patients eat a diet focused on anti-inflammatory principles.

Here, I share some of my top ways to optimize your diet, plus my go-to anti-inflammatory foods.