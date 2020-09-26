mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
How Garlic Can Help Fight The Common Cold + Other Remedies

How Garlic Can Help Fight The Common Cold + Other Remedies

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Garlic

Image by Yaroslav Danylchenko / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 26, 2020 — 10:29 AM

Imagine any dish (so long as it’s savory), that you can't enhance with garlic. Impossible, right? Along with the incredible flavor value, many people report the vegetable has immune-supporting properties. As cold and flu season approaches, we need to know: Just how accurate are those health claims? 

Health benefits of garlic. 

"Garlic is a potent antibacterial and antiviral, as well as an anti-inflammatory," says Kristine Gedroic, M.D., author of A Nation of Unwell and integrative medicine doctor. "Chronic inflammation can be a trigger for chronic disease—and takes its toll on the body over time. As garlic can help reduce inflammation, it works alongside the immune system to keep us healthy," she explains. 

All in all, garlic is a healthy, natural ingredient that can certainly manage and possibly prevent—but not necessarily treat—cold and flu symptoms. 

Advertisement

Garlic and your immune system.

"Garlic has many compounds that are active in modulating the immune system," integrative immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., tells mbg. Most of these properties, like antioxidants, help manage inflammation by fighting free radicals. In this sense, the antioxidants in garlic are protective against cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome, Moday says. 

The other compounds help activate immune cells, including macrophages, lymphocytes, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells. "The job of these immune cells is to kill foreign invaders in the body, such as viruses and bacteria," Gedroic explains. 

Can garlic prevent you from getting sick?

Many studies say garlic ostensibly shortens the duration of colds and flus and may even prevent them. In an Advances in Therapy study, 146 healthy adults took either a placebo pill or a garlic supplement for three months. The group taking the garlic supplement was 63% less likely to develop a cold. Among those who did develop a cold, the duration of illness was about 70% shorter than those in the placebo group. 

So how does this happen? According to Gedroic, "Given that colds are typically triggered by the rhinovirus and flu, helping to stimulate the immune system can boost the effectiveness of these killer cells in the body." Ultimately, she says this helps wipe out viruses before they make their way into the system. 

Advertisement

The best ways to use garlic for maximum benefits. 

As mentioned before, garlic tastes good in just about anything, but different preparation methods may make it more effective for immune support. 

"Aged garlic seems to have the best effects for heart health and lowering blood sugar," Moday says, "but raw garlic is better for antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal effects." 

That said, raw garlic can be super pungent and kind of hard to stomach (think biting into raw onion). To reap the benefits without the intense flavor, she recommends adding raw garlic to soups or pesto. Oddly enough, chopping garlic is another good way to get more benefits from it. 

"When garlic is crushed or chopped, an enzyme called alliinase is released and produces allicin," Gedroic says. The enzymatic process requires about 15 minutes to take effect, though. "Bottom line: Don't eat or cook with garlic right away," she says. "You want to let it sit for a while before you do." 

Cooking with garlic is perfectly fine (in fact, encouraged) for optimal flavor. But in terms of health benefits, Gedroic says heat can reduce the effectiveness. 

Other home remedies for colds. 

If you're not a fan of garlic, well, I'm impressed you read this far. But, don't worry—there are plenty of natural remedies to help treat a cold, including one of these options:

Advertisement

The bottom line.

As the cold and flu season approaches, finding ways to protect and strengthen your immune system is even more vital. Increasing garlic consumption may be a natural (and delicious) way to do just that. The antiviral, antioxidant properties have been shown to stave off cold and flu symptoms, as well as chronic inflammation—all those perks in one, affordable bulb.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Best Brain-Healthy Snack Could Be In Your Fridge (Neuroscientist-Approved!)

Jamie Schneider
The Best Brain-Healthy Snack Could Be In Your Fridge (Neuroscientist-Approved!)
Functional Food

Sweet News: A Compound In Blueberries May Help With Gut Inflammation

Eliza Sullivan
Sweet News: A Compound In Blueberries May Help With Gut Inflammation
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

Divorcing A Narcissist Can Be A Nightmare: Here's How To Plan For It

Abby Moore
Divorcing A Narcissist Can Be A Nightmare: Here's How To Plan For It
Beauty

Apparently, This Is The Right Way To Layer Vitamin C & Niacinamide Serums

Jamie Schneider
Apparently, This Is The Right Way To Layer Vitamin C & Niacinamide Serums
Home

Don't Throw Out Your Chopsticks! Use Them For This Houseplant Hack Instead

Emma Loewe
Don't Throw Out Your Chopsticks! Use Them For This Houseplant Hack Instead
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

9 Different Ways To Have Virtual Sex, Because Why Not?

Farrah Daniel
9 Different Ways To Have Virtual Sex, Because Why Not?
Integrative Health

3 Unique Ways COVID Triggers Insomnia, From A World-Renowned Sleep Doctor

Emma Loewe
3 Unique Ways COVID Triggers Insomnia, From A World-Renowned Sleep Doctor
Spirituality

A Retrograde Finally Ends This Week, Setting Us Back On Astro Track

The AstroTwins
A Retrograde Finally Ends This Week, Setting Us Back On Astro Track
Integrative Health

Real Talk: Do Probiotics Even Work If You're Not Taking Them Every Day?

Abby Moore
Real Talk: Do Probiotics Even Work If You're Not Taking Them Every Day?
Parenting

This Is The Best Way To Motivate Kids To Get Stuff Done — How To Do It

Alexandra Engler
This Is The Best Way To Motivate Kids To Get Stuff Done — How To Do It
Meditation

New To Meditation? Starting With This Kind May Make You Happier, Research Says

Abby Moore
New To Meditation? Starting With This Kind May Make You Happier, Research Says
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/garlic-for-colds

Your article and new folder have been saved!