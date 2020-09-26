As mentioned before, garlic tastes good in just about anything, but different preparation methods may make it more effective for immune support.

"Aged garlic seems to have the best effects for heart health and lowering blood sugar," Moday says, "but raw garlic is better for antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal effects."

That said, raw garlic can be super pungent and kind of hard to stomach (think biting into raw onion). To reap the benefits without the intense flavor, she recommends adding raw garlic to soups or pesto. Oddly enough, chopping garlic is another good way to get more benefits from it.

"When garlic is crushed or chopped, an enzyme called alliinase is released and produces allicin," Gedroic says. The enzymatic process requires about 15 minutes to take effect, though. "Bottom line: Don't eat or cook with garlic right away," she says. "You want to let it sit for a while before you do."

Cooking with garlic is perfectly fine (in fact, encouraged) for optimal flavor. But in terms of health benefits, Gedroic says heat can reduce the effectiveness.