Weekends and weekdays are slowly starting to meld together, which can make going to sleep at a reasonable hour pretty difficult. More than that, the anxiety of these uncertain times can disrupt sleep. But now, more than ever, getting quality sleep is important for reducing stress and supporting our immune systems—but how do we do it?

We consulted neurologist Nicole Avena, Ph.D. who shared a few habits to promote a better night’s sleep, even when it feels impossible.