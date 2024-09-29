Advertisement
Mimio Biomimetic Review: Unlock The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting*
Fasting is often an essential part of the longevity toolkit. The practice supports metabolic health1 and can boost healthspan—but it requires dedication.
That's where Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care comes into play. The revolutionary supplement mimics fasting at a cellular level (even when taken with food) so you can reap the rewards of fasting without skipping meals.*
Here's everything you need to know about Mimio—and why I can't stop talking about this longevity supplement.
What is Mimio?
As I mentioned, Mimio is not your typical supplement brand. Instead of creating single-ingredient formulas, the biotech company is paving the way for biomimetic supplements or formulas that represent the biological complexity of the body.
The brand's first launch, Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care, took seven years of clinical research. The goal? To understand the body's natural response to fasting—and finding a way to recreate the benefits without undergoing a 36-hour fast.
What's in Biomimetic Cell Care?
In a fasted state, more than 300 of the body's 150,000 metabolites are upregulated or increased—which unleashes the many aforementioned benefits of fasting. Of these hundreds of metabolites, just 24 are bioactive, i.e., can be absorbed and utilized by the body.
Mimio's team then narrowed down the list of potential metabolites for Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care to just four: nicotinamide, spermidine, oleoylethanolamide (OEA), and ultra micronized palmitoylethanolamide (PEA).
Each metabolite activates a different fasting pathway—and has a slightly different impact on the body.
Spermidine
A polyamine, spermidine plays a massive role in cell health; it not only encourages mitochondrial health but also supports autophagy.* Unfortunately, natural spermidine levels decrease as you age, which can impact aging.
What it regulates: Regulates mitophagy, cellular inflammatory signals, and growth pathways*
Nicotinamide
NAD+ or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide is a coenzyme found in all living cells that helps with energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell function—and it also decreases as you age3. Low NAD+ levels can impair mitochondrial function and lead to age-related health concerns4.
Unfortunately, supplementing with the NAD+ is not the most efficient way to boost your levels. The coenzyme is a large molecule, which means your body takes it apart and transports it 5piece by piece into the cell.
Instead, it's smarter to take a building block of NAD+, such as nicotinamide. This helps naturally boost your body's NAD+ levels and also lets you take advantage of other perks of the metabolite, including heart, muscle, and skin health.*
What it regulates: A precursor to NAD+ that activates metabolic efficiency pathways*
Oleoylethanolamide (OEA)
Mimio calls OEA a "cellular metabolic supercharger." The metabolite has been clinically shown to help control hunger and cravings, as well as supporting metabolic health.*
If you're someone who still wants to fast, this metabolite is a great addition to further boost the benefits of a fasted state.*
What it regulates: Cellular metabolism
Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA)
Dealing with stress? PEA helps cells to rest, relax, and recover–in turn supporting mood, sleep, and recovery.*
What it regulates: Key longevity and stress resistance pathways
What are the benefits?
When you incorporate Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care into your routine, it can benefit your body in a few ways:
Recreating fasting on a cellular level
For those who simply can't get a handle on fasting, Mimio is a great way to unlock the benefits of fasting without going hungry.* Even when taken with a meal, the metabolites can activate fasting pathways.
Enhancing the benefits of fasting
Still want to fast? Mimio can be your cheat sheet. It acts as a fasting enhancer to boost the benefits of fasting by encouraging appetite control and energy.*
Support energy and recovery
Even if you're not interested in fasting, Mimio can benefit your body. The supplement supports sustained energy levels to encourage endurance and reduce recovery time.*
What the research says
As if you need another reason to be impressed by this longevity supplement, Mimio also has the clinical research to support its claim.
A 2023 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found Mimio's biomimetic formula can extend lifespan in model organisms by 96%6.*
For those who want real-life evidence of the supplement at work, look no further than the reviews. One tester reported a 2.5-year reduction in their biological age after just 8 weeks.*
What other testers say:
- "I was initially skeptical about trying this product, but I'm so glad I did! After just a couple of weeks, I began to notice significant improvements and could feel the positive effects. The product helped with hunger and craving control, allowing me to focus better throughout the day. I felt a noticeable improvement in mental clarity and better sleep, leading to better overall performance and faster recovery."*
- "I've been taking Mimio as a way to make my fasts easier and can't believe how much the product has helped take my fasts to the next level. When I first started fasting I was tired and hangry all morning and I couldn't wait til 2, so I could finally eat. Once I started taking Mimio all that hunger was suddenly gone and I felt energized and calm. I can fast all day no problem now. Amazing!"*
- "A few short years ago, joint aches became noticeable and annoying in my body. A year ago, I began taking Mimio. Around the 6th week, I became aware that I was no longer noticing joint aches. I could walk without discomfort to my hips and back. My energy was sustained throughout the day. This was something I took for granted up until my 60s, when I noticed the joints ached. Once again, my joints do not ache and I forget to feel like a 70 year old grandma! I feel renewed."*
My experience with Mimio
First things first, I should flag I've only been incorporating Mimio's longevity supplement into my routine for about four weeks.
Per the brand, it may take up to three months to experience the full benefits of Mimio—but I did start to see an impact on my mood early on.*
The seasonal change from summer to fall can be a drag on both my energy levels and mood. But where I typically experience a seasonal slump, I've noticed my September is still filled with energy, and my emotions have feel extremely regulated.*
As I continue to unleash the benefits over the next three months, I'll report back on my additional finding.
- Ingredients: 250 mg niacin (as nicotinamide); 600 mg of ultra micronized palmitoylethanolamide; 400 mg of oleoylethanolamide; 8 mg of spermidine (as spermidine trihydrochloride)
- Servings: 60 capsules per pack (i.e. 2 per day)
- How to use: Take daily with or without food
- FSA/HSA Eligible: Yes with TruMed
- Dietary: Gluten-free, GMO-free, Vegan,
- Production: GMP certified; compostable packaging
The takeaways
Fasting isn't for everyone—but thanks to Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care, you don't have to go hungry to uncover the longevity benefits of fasting. By mimicking fasting at a cellular level, the longevity supplement enhances recovery, aging, and appetite control to support healthier aging.*
