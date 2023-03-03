This is one of the most popular types of TRF. The 16:8 method involves fasting for 16 hours and consuming all of your calories within an eight-hour window each day. This window can be earlier in the day or later in the day, depending on your schedule. See here for a guide to 16:8 fasting, complete with a sample meal plan. Those who are looking for a slightly more restrictive plan can also look into 18:6 fasting.