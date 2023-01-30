Fasting is one way to reduce your average daily caloric intake and improve overall metabolic health. Chris Palmer, M.D., a Harvard psychiatrist, even goes so far as to say that as long as you're not malnourished or underweight, "the single most powerful intervention to improve metabolism is to go without food for a period of time," he previously told mindbodygreen.

When you fast, you give your body a chance to go into "cellular housekeeping3 " mode, health journalist Steve Hendricks previously told mingbodygreen. "Among the repairs the body accelerates during time-restricted eating are patching up damaged or miscopied DNA, producing more antioxidants to fight off the daily assault from free radicals, and increasing autophagy4 ," Hendricks explained.

Autophagy is the process by which your cells break down and destroy damaged, old, or abnormal substances, like proteins. Autophagic activity decreases with age5 , so IF may be an effective way to improve cellular health and improve longevity as well.