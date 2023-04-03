Most fasting studies that have included women over 50 used time-restricted eating patterns that involve going 16 to 20 hours without food. Dunston recommends starting on the lower end of that spectrum.

"It might be easier to start with a method where one only goes without food and nutritive liquids for a portion of a day, like eight hours. That's usually much easier to accomplish and also reap the health benefits of fasting," she says.