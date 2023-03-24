Probiotic supplements—which help augment the microbiome with an influx of good bacteria—can be helpful at any age. However, they may be particularly effective for managing some of the hormone-driven challenges of menopause.

For example, certain probiotic strains have been associated with increased production of follicle-stimulating hormone2 (FSH). FSH stimulates the production of estrogen, and it can be helpful for balancing temperature regulation, vaginal health, and mood during menopause.*

The decline in progesterone levels during menopause can negatively affect gastrointestinal tract functioning3 and contribute to gas, bloating, and weight gain—all issues that the right probiotics can help out with4 too.*

Some strains can also support a healthy vaginal microbiome and reduce the vaginal dryness5 associated with postmenopausal, according to research.*

Other science-backed benefits of probiotics for women 50+ include improved bone strength and density6 and weight management/ cardiometabolic health2 .* One particularly interesting study out of Korea on 63 healthy women over 65 years old found that those who took a probiotic containing Bifidobacterium bifidum BGN4 and Bifidobacterium longum BORI for 12 weeks experienced less stress and more mental flexibility7 than those who took a placebo.*

We have roughly the same number of bacteria in our body as we do human cells8 , so it pays to tend to these microbes with a probiotic that's targeted for your exact needs. The key is taking bacterial strains that have been clinically studied for the benefits you're after.

To help you on your search, mindbodygreen's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN identified the best probiotics on the market for women 50+ right now.