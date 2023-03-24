Women are twice as likely as men to experience bloating and struggle with regularity, and hormonal changes after age 50 only make matters worse.

Enter: mindbodygreen's probiotic+ supplement, which contains four probiotic strains specifically studied for gut health and comfort. In this probiotic, you'll find clinically relevant amounts of B. lactis Bi-07 to ease bloating and promote comfort, B. lactis B420 to help with healthy weight management, B. lactis HN019 to support digestion and regularity (while reducing gas), and L. acidophilus NCFM to encourage healthy bowel movements. It's a one-stop shop for healthy, comfortable digestion. Many reviewers notice a real difference within a few weeks of taking the product. While probiotic+ has proven helpful for women over 50, it's suitable for younger women and men as well.*

Save money when you sign up for a mindbodygreen probiotic+ subscription ($69/month), or buy once for $80. New customers save 10% on their first order with promo code MBG10.