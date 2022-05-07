The Powerful Probiotic That Aids In Healthy Digestion, According To mbg Reviews*
At mindbodygreen, we’re acutely aware of the connection between the gut and your overall well-being. And for good reason: research supports the close tie between the gut and brain health, skin health, and even immune function. In fact, it was with this information that mbg developed probiotic+—a supplement which aims to support gut health and promote regularity while easing bloating.*
probiotic+
Designed to aid digestion and elevate your gut microbiome.*
One of the key strains of our four-strain probiotic supplement is B. lactis HN019, which helps decrease intestinal transit time.* This essentially means that the good bacteria supports food moving through the digestive tract more quickly, ultimately creating a more regular bathroom schedule (i.e., that’s right, it can help you poop.)*
The benefits of a good probiotic supplement have been well-covered, but personal reviews of probiotic+ are just as important to us when it comes to classifying a successful product. We've been thrilled to see how probiotic+ has supported healthy digestion and regularity among mbg users.* Here are just a few insights people have shared since its launch:
"I don't see myself ever without these."
"I don’t see myself ever without these. I have struggled with digestion, regularity, and bloating. It takes about two weeks to have these in your system and then your life changes. I really thought I would order the first month, and like with everything else, it would not do what it says (at least for me). But I was mistaken and they really changed my life, thank you."*
–Deborah F.
"Three weeks in, I noticed real changes in my digestion."
"I've been taking probiotics for about five years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were 'good for me.' I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy, TMI, but true). Three weeks in, I noticed real changes in my digestion. I am now on their auto-order program!"*
—Ivete C.
"This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily."
"I'm just going to put this bluntly: This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily. It worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable. I'm so thankful for it. Thank you, mindbodygreen!"*
—Debra S.
"It's provided regularity and increased energy."
"I've used several different brands and types of probiotics over the years. This probiotic has been working well. It's provided regularity and increased energy."*
—Mary F.
"I noticed a difference in my digestion. Less gas and bloating."
"After using this product for just one month, I noticed a difference in my digestion. Less gas and bloating. Less of a heavy feeling in my gut. HIGHLY recommend. Worth every cent."*
—Dianne M.
