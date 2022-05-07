 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
The Powerful Probiotic That Aids In Healthy Digestion, According To mbg Reviews*

The Powerful Probiotic That Aids In Healthy Digestion, According To mbg Reviews*

Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager By Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman Resting on the Beach with a Hat on Her Stomach

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

May 7, 2022 — 10:03 AM

At mindbodygreen, we’re acutely aware of the connection between the gut and your overall well-being. And for good reason: research supports the close tie between the gut and brain health, skin health, and even immune function. In fact, it was with this information that mbg developed probiotic+—a supplement which aims to support gut health and promote regularity while easing bloating.*

probiotic+

probiotic+

Designed to aid digestion and elevate your gut microbiome.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(71)
probiotic+

One of the key strains of our four-strain probiotic supplement is B. lactis HN019, which helps decrease intestinal transit time.* This essentially means that the good bacteria supports food moving through the digestive tract more quickly, ultimately creating a more regular bathroom schedule (i.e., that’s right, it can help you poop.)*

The benefits of a good probiotic supplement have been well-covered, but personal reviews of probiotic+ are just as important to us when it comes to classifying a successful product. We've been thrilled to see how probiotic+ has supported healthy digestion and regularity among mbg users.* Here are just a few insights people have shared since its launch:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

"I don't see myself ever without these."

"I don’t see myself ever without these. I have struggled with digestion, regularity, and bloating. It takes about two weeks to have these in your system and then your life changes. I really thought I would order the first month, and like with everything else, it would not do what it says (at least for me). But I was mistaken and they really changed my life, thank you."*

–Deborah F.

"Three weeks in, I noticed real changes in my digestion."

"I've been taking probiotics for about five years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were 'good for me.' I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy, TMI, but true). Three weeks in, I noticed real changes in my digestion. I am now on their auto-order program!"*

—Ivete C.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

"This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily."

"I'm just going to put this bluntly: This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily. It worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable. I'm so thankful for it. Thank you, mindbodygreen!"*

—Debra S.

"It's provided regularity and increased energy."

"I've used several different brands and types of probiotics over the years. This probiotic has been working well. It's provided regularity and increased energy."*

—Mary F. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

"I noticed a difference in my digestion. Less gas and bloating."

"After using this product for just one month, I noticed a difference in my digestion. Less gas and bloating. Less of a heavy feeling in my gut. HIGHLY recommend. Worth every cent."*

—Dianne M.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
probiotic+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(71)
probiotic+

probiotic+

Designed to aid digestion and elevate your gut microbiome.*

probiotic+

probiotic+

Designed to aid digestion and elevate your gut microbiome.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(71)
probiotic+
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Want To Optimize Your Muscle Health? Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Key*

Morgan Chamberlain
Want To Optimize Your Muscle Health? Vitamin D Sufficiency Is Key*
Integrative Health

This One Supplement Enhances Beauty, Health, Energy Levels & So Much More

Morgan Chamberlain
This One Supplement Enhances Beauty, Health, Energy Levels & So Much More
Integrative Health

This Year I'm Giving My Mom The Gift Of Quality Sleep — Here's How

Braelyn Wood
This Year I'm Giving My Mom The Gift Of Quality Sleep — Here's How
Beauty

Skin Looking Congested & Bumpy Right Now? You're Going To Want To Read This

Jamie Schneider
Skin Looking Congested & Bumpy Right Now? You're Going To Want To Read This
Personal Growth

How To "Mother Yourself" With Nurturing Energy This Weekend & Beyond

Tanya Carroll Richardson
How To "Mother Yourself" With Nurturing Energy This Weekend & Beyond
Integrative Health

4 Ways This Nutrient Supports Healthy Aging, Every Step Of The Way

Morgan Chamberlain
4 Ways This Nutrient Supports Healthy Aging, Every Step Of The Way
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Do This To Live 7 Years Longer, Says A Healthy Aging Expert

Olivia Giacomo
Do This To Live 7 Years Longer, Says A Healthy Aging Expert
Beauty

9 Science-Backed Tips To Reverse Skin Aging For A Youthful Glow

Emily Rekstis
9 Science-Backed Tips To Reverse Skin Aging For A Youthful Glow
Integrative Health

What Time Of Day Should You Take Magnesium? It Depends — Here's What To Know

Emma Loewe
What Time Of Day Should You Take Magnesium? It Depends — Here's What To Know
Sex

This Is A Big Reason Couples Stop Having Sex — & It's A Huge Red Flag

Kelly Gonsalves
This Is A Big Reason Couples Stop Having Sex — & It's A Huge Red Flag
Healthy Weight

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain
Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

The One Thing On Your Bed That May Keep You From Sleeping Through The Night

Emma Loewe
The One Thing On Your Bed That May Keep You From Sleeping Through The Night
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mbg-probiotic-digestion-reviews
probiotic+

Designed to aid digestion and elevate your gut microbiome.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
probiotic+

Your article and new folder have been saved!