Meet the multivitamin that’s revolutionizing multivitamins. Featuring 33 premium ingredients: 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives, mbg’s vegan formula delivers high-potency nutrition for adult women and men alike—and in just two capsules.

Plus, save money when you sign up for a mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+ subscription ($59/month), or buy once for $70. New customers save 10% on their first order with promo code MBG10.

What our reviewers say:

"Life keeps me busy, and I need a multivitamin that can keep up nutritionally. With 14 vitamins and 13 incredible minerals at efficacious doses, mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ exceeds all of my multi expectations."* — Morgan Chamberlain

Read Morgan's full review, here.