There Are Tons Of Multivitamin Options Out There: Here Are Our 18 Favorites
Given the fact that about one-third of Americans take a multivitamin/multimineral supplement, it’s not surprising that health food stores and your Instagram feed alike have become absolutely overrun with all sorts of multi brands promising to be the best in the game.
Amidst the trendy branding, influencer campaigns, and ever-evolving opinions on nutrition out there, what should be considered the single most foundational supplement for supporting our health and vitality has somehow become pretty darn complicated.
The sea of options out there these days is nothing short of overwhelming—but don’t let the decision fatigue stop you from making a multi a daily habit, which really is a worthwhile investment in your health.* When taken consistently, a good multivitamin can help you lower your risk of nutrient deficiencies—as well as provide a daily dose of nutrients and phytonutrients that promote everything from immune and brain function to heart and bone health.*
But what does a "good" multivitamin really look like? Here are our top picks.
Quick List:
- Best overall & best vegan: ultimate multivitamin+, mindbodygreen
- Best organic: mykind organics Women’s Multi, Garden of Life
- Best multi tablet: PhytoMulti with Iron, Metagenics
- Best budget: Two-Per-Day Multivitamin, Life Extension
- Best liquid multi for adults: Wild Berry Liquid Multi, NOW Foods
- Best liquid multi for kids: Liquid Morning Multivitamin, Mary Ruth Organics
- Best for energy: Perfect Energy Multivitamin, New Chapter
- Best for immune health: Pure Response Multivitamin, Pure Encapsulations
- Best for detox: Powdered Multivitamin/Multimineral, Designs for Health Vitavescence
- Best for beauty: Beauty Boost, Vital Proteins
- Best for perimenopause: Menopause One Multivitamin, Rainbow Light
- Best prenatal capsule: Mama Bird Prenatal Multi+, Best Nest Wellness
- Best prenatal powder: Prenatal Multi Powder, Needed
- Best prenatal + omega-3 combo: Baby Love Prenatal Multi Powder + XOmegas, Love Wellness
- Best postnatal tablet: Baby & Me 2 Postnatal Multi, MegaFood
- Best children’s chewable: Alive! Kids Chewable Multivitamin, Nature’s Way
- Best kids' gummy: Zero Sugar Kids Multi Gummies, Nordic Naturals
- Best gummy addition to multi: Calcium Gummy Vitamins, VitaFusion
Our Favorite Multivitamins
Best overall & best vegan: mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+$70
Meet the multivitamin that’s revolutionizing multivitamins. Featuring 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and six botanical bioactives, mbg’s vegan formula delivers high-potency nutrition for adult women and men alike—and in just two capsules. This thoughtfully designed and sourced multi contains (rare) organic algal vitamin D3, a complete B complex, plus chelated and marine minerals, methylated B vitamins, and more to optimize gentleness and bioavailability. In addition to promoting nutritional sufficiency with its comprehensive array of vitamins and minerals, the ultimate multivitamin+ also includes botanicals such as glutathione, resveratrol, and carotenoid antioxidants to promote cellular health and longevity.*
Best organic: Garden of Life mykind organics Women’s Multi$53.99
Garden of Life’s mykind organics line offers vegan, whole food supplements that meet high quality standards, boasting USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project certifications. Their women’s multivitamin delivers vegan vitamin D3 from lichen, targeted amounts of B vitamins, and nine milligrams of iron. It also incorporates herbs like amla berry and holy basil to support balance amidst a busy lifestyle, as well as other organic foods to promote energy and beauty. It also happens to be gluten- and soy-free, plusses for folks with food intolerances.
Best multi tablet: Metagenics PhytoMulti with Iron$49.4
For you tablet lovers, this multi is formulated with more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals, including 18 milligrams of iron, a more female-centric dose. Along with being GMO-free and gluten-free, this multi from Metagenics has a unique, albeit proprietary, blend of 13 phytonutrients, including extracts from citrus bioflavonoids, green coffee bean and green tea, grapes and blueberries, bitter melon and more. The goal being multidimensional health support on the daily.*
Best budget: Life Extension Two-Per-Day Multivitamin$18
This high-potency formula is what Life Extension considers its “best in class,” providing the RDA (or more) of just about every nutrient it contains, where an RDA exists. In two soy-free capsules per day, you get lutein and zeaxanthin for eye health, methylated B vitamins (i.e., folate and B12), the antioxidant phytonutrient quercetin, and alpha-lipoic acid, in addition to potent doses of the must-haves you expect, such as vitamin D, vitamin C, biotin, and more.*
Best liquid multi for adults: NOW Foods Wild Berry Liquid Multi$25.99
If you have trouble swallowing tablets or capsules, this liquid multivitamin is a great alternative. It’s vegan, kosher, and gluten-free, and uses natural flavors and xylitol for a pleasant wild berry flavor and sweetness. Just a tablespoon provides high-potency doses of a slew of vitamins, as well as often-overlooked iodine, and extra bioactives like lycopene and lutein. One note to keep in mind: This drinkable nutrition is iron-free and lower in other minerals, such as calcium and magnesium.*
Best liquid multi for kids: Mary Ruth Organics Liquid Morning Multivitamin$39.95
Picky kids will have no problem sipping down this organic raspberry-flavored liquid multi. Free of major allergens (think dairy, gluten, soy, and corn), vegan, and non-GMO, it’s also made without artificial colors or sugar, so you can feel good about giving it to your little ones day after day. In addition to the usual suspects, it also contains amino acids important for muscular function (called branched-chain amino acids) and a blend of trace minerals. Though lacking in minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron, it’s a good option for little tykes who just won’t take chewable, which tend to be more complete.*
Best for energy: New Chapter Perfect Energy Multivitamin$46
Made with organic vegetables and herbs, New Chapter’s Perfect Energy multi delivers 22 whole-food vitamins and minerals (including all eight B vitamins) in a fermented format that promotes easy absorption and balanced energy according to the brand. It also gets a boost from energy- and nervous system-supporting green tea, maca, and rhodiola, as well as other herbs known to promote vitality.*
Best for immune health: Pure Encapsulations Pure Response Multivitamin$27.2
This non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free multivitamin is specially formulated to support immune balance and responsiveness. It offers a variety of vitamins and minerals, antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, and adaptogenic herb eleuthero (which promotes whole-body balance and immunity). It also contains reishi mushroom extract, another plus for immune health.*
Best for detox: Designs for Health Vitavescence Powdered Multivitamin/Multimineral$47.17
Powdered multivitamin supplements are a convenient way to get your daily nutrition in while staying hydrated. This Vitavescence powder contains all the usuals—vitamin A, a B vitamin complex to support energy metabolism, vitamins C and E for immunity, vitamin D, and vitamin K, as well as a healthy dose of important minerals like calcium, magnesium, zinc, and selenium. Meanwhile, green tea, grape seed, and rosemary extracts bring added value, promoting immunity, heart health, and cognition.*
Best for beauty: Vital Proteins Beauty Boost$30
Vital Proteins is famous for their collagen supplements, and their plant-based Beauty Boost capsules offer another daily option for supporting beauty from the inside out. This simple formula packs in high-potency doses of vitamin C (a must-have for collagen synthesis), biotin, folate, and vitamin E into each two-capsule serving.*
Best for perimenopause: Rainbow Light Menopause One Multivitamin$44.49
Certain stages of life bring with them unique health priorities—and perimenopause is certainly one of them. Rainbow Light’s specially-formulated Menopause One multi contains a targeted blend of nutrients to support women during the menopausal life stage. In addition to a high-potency vitamin B complex to promote energy and show your brain some love, vitamin C supports immunity and skin, and vitamin D does bones and immunity good. The multi also incorporates the herb black cohosh, which has traditionally been used to provide support during menopause. One vegetarian tablet per day is all it takes.*
Best prenatal capsule: Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird Prenatal Multi+$38
Nailing your nutrition during pregnancy can be tricky (especially during that queasy first trimester), so a quality prenatal multivitamin is a must. This one from Best Nest Wellness contains organic herbs, probiotics, and digestive enzymes to make it as easy on the stomach as possible, while providing key nutrients for mother and baby alike. Methylfolate, iron, and vitamin B12 are just a few of the formula’s all-stars, supporting everything from energy to brain development, and more. The vegan caplets are non-GMO and free from soy, nuts, and gluten. Since this option is lower in vitamin D3 and calcium, consider supplementing with those separately.*
Best prenatal powder: Needed Prenatal Multi Powder$69.99
Something unique about this prenatal from Needed: It’s a vanilla-flavored powder that you can mix into a smoothie or latte, so you’ll enjoy taking it even on the days your tummy is off. The brand formulated this multi with 24 vitamins and minerals based on the nutrient levels of actual mothers. In each serving, you get high amounts of B12 and methylated folate, as well as an impressive 4,000 IU of vitamin D3 and 500 milligrams of choline (an important nutrient for mothers-to-be that most prenatal vitamins leave out). It also provides premium forms of minerals to support easy digestion. Take note, though, that the formula doesn’t contain iron or omega-3s, so you’ll want to seek those out separately.*
Best prenatal + omega-3 combo: Love Wellness Baby Love Prenatal Multi Powder + XOmegas$55
Say hello to another cool option in the world of prenatals. Love Wellness’ prenatal powder contains more than 25 vitamins and minerals, including 800 milligrams of folate. It also includes ginger to help soothe your stomach, cranberry to support urinary tract health, and more. This multivitamin also comes with a full-size bottle of the brand’s omega-3 supplement, which provides 300 milligrams of EPA and 200 milligrams of DHA for immune, heart, and brain support vital for both mother and baby during pregnancy.*
Best postnatal tablet: MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Postnatal Multi$39.96
Breastfeeding moms and developing newborns need quality nutrition, which is exactly what this MegaFood postnatal multi aims to serve up. Formulated by a doctor, it provides high-potency doses of many vitamins and minerals based on lactating women’s nutritional needs, and incorporates special additions like choline and moringa leaf. You can also rest assured knowing that this multi is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegetarian, and gluten-free.*
Best children’s chewable: Nature’s Way Alive! Kids Chewable Multivitamin$17.99
These orange- and berry-flavored chewable vitamins are naturally-colored and flavored with fruit juice. Though lighter in certain minerals, they provide high amounts of important vitamin essentials like vitamin C and the B vitamin family, plus vitamin D3. One chewable per day for kids ages two and three or two tablets per day for kids four and up will help them get the nutrition they need.*
Best kid’s gummy: Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Kids Multi Gummies$34.95
If your kid is all about the gummies, this option from Nordic Naturals is one of the best you can offer ‘em—they’re loaded with citrusy flavor and completely sugar-free. The non-GMO verified, and third-party purity tested gummies are suitable for kids age four and up, and provide essential nutrients including zinc and vitamins A, C, D3, and E (as well as B vitamins). Keep in mind, though, that—like most gummy multivitamins out there—they’re never as complete as capsule or tablet multivitamins. However, they are better than no multi and these are vegan and clean insofar as gummies go.*
Best gummy addition to your multi: VitaFusion Calcium Gummy Vitamins$22.66
Since it’s hard to pack a lot of calcium into multivitamin formulas (this macromineral takes up space!), you might consider pairing your daily multi with a separate calcium supplement (especially considering so many people don’t get enough of it through food alone). These calcium gummy vitamins from VitaFusion are a solid option, offering 500 milligrams of calcium (plus some vitamin D3 and phosphorous) in each two-gummy serving, for daily bone health support and more.*
What to look for in a quality multivitamin
We considered a number of important criteria when selecting which multivitamins deserved a spot on this list—and with new options popping up every other day, it’s helpful to know exactly what factors to consider when picking a multivitamin out from the crowd.
The following factors are top-priority, according to mbg’s director of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
1. 20+ actives (aka, vitamins, minerals, and more)
A comprehensive, thoughtfully-formulated multi should contain numerous, diverse essential vitamins and minerals. Look for:
- a complete array of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D3, E, K1 and K2)
- a full offering of water-soluble vitamins (vitamin C and all eight B vitamins)
- macrominerals (especially calcium, magnesium, and potassium)
- microminerals and trace minerals (iron, iodine, zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, molybdenum, chromium, potassium, boron, silica, etc.)
2. Potency
Of course, you also want these actives in truly efficacious doses, which means that they’re aligned with both established daily nutritional requirements and current science. Beware of products that feature cryptic blends of ingredients, whether “proprietary” or not, instead of calling out the specific amounts of each ingredient.
You might also want to consider a multivitamin specifically formulated with doses of actives that are relevant to certain dietary patterns (think vegan) or life stages (like the pre- and postnatal period). Pre- and postnatal multis, for example, should feature more iron, vitamin D, calcium, and B vitamins than the standard multi (and may also feature choline, the omega-3 DHA, etc.)
3. Quality
A truly quality multi delivers you nutrients in their most bioavailable, bioactive, and gentle forms. A few things to look for on that ingredient list: methylated B vitamins, vitamin D3 (instead of D2), and chelated minerals.*
Trustworthy brands are also transparent about their manufacturing and testing they use to ensure purity and potency of their multivitamin ingredients and overall finished product.
4. Botanicals & bioactives
Though not all multis do this, it’s a major power move when a product not only provides a complete offering of micronutrients, but offers key botanicals and bioactives, too.
A few big names to look out for: phytonutrients (think lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, resveratrol), herbs (like ashwagandha), or master antioxidants (such as glutathione or CoQ10).
PSA: While some multivitamins include a fruit and veggie blend, it’s typically such a minuscule amount that it doesn’t contribute much value. We prefer a standalone powerhouse greens powder where you can scoop a meaningful dose.
5. Clean ingredients
In addition to the highest-quality forms of actual nutrients, look for a multi that has an “other ingredients” list that’s as clean (and short) as possible. This means no major food allergens (like gluten, dairy, or soy), unnecessary additives, or synthetic dyes, flavors, or colors.
6. Serving size
On a super practical note, a multivitamin with a reasonable serving size is a major plus—because no one really wants to take four to eight capsules or tablets per day. (This is especially important if you have trouble sticking to a multi routine as it is.)
The benefits of taking a multivitamin
In addition to the obvious (helping you minimize nutrient gaps), taking a daily multivitamin has a number of far-reaching benefits for your body and health.*
Just a few that have been backed by research? Immune function, longevity, brain health, healthy skin, hair, and nails, eye health, and more.* Plus, formulas that include antioxidants and other extra botanical bioactives can offer extra perks for a number of areas of health and longevity.*
The takeaway
Adding a quality multivitamin (emphasis on the quality) to your daily routine is a simple but effective way to provide your body with a steady supply of the wide variety of nutrients it needs to function at its best but that you might not get from your diet as consistently as you might like. (Not to mention, cream-of-the-crop multis also contain bonus bioactives and botanicals that offer incremental health benefits!).*
It’s always a good idea to talk to a dietitian or healthcare provider about your supplement routine, this list is a good place to start when hunting for the best multi for you.