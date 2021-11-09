Given the fact that about one-third of Americans take a multivitamin/multimineral supplement, it’s not surprising that health food stores and your Instagram feed alike have become absolutely overrun with all sorts of multi brands promising to be the best in the game.

Amidst the trendy branding, influencer campaigns, and ever-evolving opinions on nutrition out there, what should be considered the single most foundational supplement for supporting our health and vitality has somehow become pretty darn complicated.

The sea of options out there these days is nothing short of overwhelming—but don’t let the decision fatigue stop you from making a multi a daily habit, which really is a worthwhile investment in your health.* When taken consistently, a good multivitamin can help you lower your risk of nutrient deficiencies—as well as provide a daily dose of nutrients and phytonutrients that promote everything from immune and brain function to heart and bone health.*

But what does a "good" multivitamin really look like? Here are our top picks.