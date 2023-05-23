The 17 Best Multivitamins Of 2026, According To Experts
The best multivitamins
Given the fact that about one-third of Americans1 take a multivitamin/multimineral supplement, it's not surprising that health food stores and your Instagram feed alike have become absolutely overrun with all sorts of multi-brands promising to be the best in the game.
Amid the trendy branding, influencer campaigns, and ever-evolving opinions on nutrition out there, what should be considered the single most foundational supplement for supporting our health and vitality has somehow become pretty darn complicated.
The sea of options out there these days is nothing short of overwhelming—but don't let the decision fatigue stop you from making a multi a daily habit, which really is a worthwhile investment in your health.*
When taken consistently, a good multivitamin can help you lower your risk of nutrient deficiencies2—as well as provide a daily dose of nutrients and phytonutrients that promote everything from immune and brain function to heart and bone health.*
But what does a "good" multivitamin really look like? Here are our top picks.
What is a multivitamin?
our picks for the best multivitamins
Best overall: mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+
Pros
- Supports whole-body health*
- Features full-potency botanicals for cellular integrity, resilience, and longevity*
- Comprehensive formula for women and men
Cons
- Not for children
Dietary:VeganVegetarianDairy-freeGluten-freeSoy-freeNon-GMOMajor food allergen-free
Form:Capusle
Environmental impact:Sustainable packaging
Serving size:2 capsules
Meet the multivitamin that’s revolutionizing multivitamins. Featuring 33 premium ingredients: 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives, mbg’s vegan formula delivers high-potency nutrition for adult women and men alike—and in just two capsules.
Plus, save money when you sign up for a mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+ subscription ($59/month), or buy once for $70. New customers save 10% on their first order with promo code MBG10.
What our reviewers say:
"Life keeps me busy, and I need a multivitamin that can keep up nutritionally. With 14 vitamins and 13 incredible minerals at efficacious doses, mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ exceeds all of my multi expectations."* — Morgan Chamberlain
Read Morgan's full review, here.
Best organic: Garden of Life mykind organics Women's Multi
Pros
- Organic blend
- Formulated for women
- Incorporates modest amounts of whole foods
Cons
- Missing calcium, magnesium, and other essential nutrients
- Long list of "other ingredients"
Dietary:VeganVegetarianDairy-freeGluten-freeSoy-freeNon-GMOUSDA certified organicCertified Kosher
Form:Tablet
Environmental impact:Sustainable packaging
Serving size:2 tablets
Garden of Life's mykind organics line offers vegan, whole food supplements that meet high-quality standards. Their women's multivitamin delivers over 30 fruits, vegetables, and herbs and plenty vitamins and minerals to give women the daily support they need. It also incorporates herbs like amla berry and holy basil to support balance for those with busy lifestyles, as well as other organic foods to promote energy and beauty.
Best multi tablet: Metagenics PhytoMulti with Iron
Pros
- High-potency formula
- Unique proprietary blend of phytonutrients
Cons
- Long list of "other ingredients"
Dietary:Gluten-freeNon-GMO
Form:Tablet
Environmental impact:Sustainable packaging
Serving size:2 tablets
For you tablet lovers, this multi is formulated with more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals, including 18 milligrams of iron. Along with being GMO-free and gluten-free, this multi from Metagenics has a unique blend of 13 phytonutrients, including green coffee bean and green tea, grapes and blueberries, bitter melon and more. The goal being complete health support on the daily.*
Best budget: Life Extension Two-Per-Day Multivitamin
Pros
- High-potency formula
- Promotes brain & heart health*
Cons
- Missing vitamin K1 and K2, calcium, iron, copper, and potassium
- Plastic bottle
Dietary:Dairy-freeGluten-freeNon-GMO
Form:Tablet
Serving size:2 tablets
In two soy-free tablets per day, you get potent doses of vitamin D, vitamin C, biotin, and more, as well as a broad spectrum of essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to support your health and well-being.*
Best liquid multi for adults: NOW Foods Wild Berry Liquid Multi
Pros
- Liquid delivery format
- Some phytonutrients
- Multiple flavor options
Cons
- Contains sugar alcohol and soy allergen
- Missing vitamin K1 and K2, iron, & copper
- Long list of “other ingredients”
Dietary:VeganVegetarianDairy-freeGluten-freeCertified Kosher
Form:Liquid
Serving size:1 tbsp
If you have trouble swallowing tablets or capsules, this liquid multivitamin is a great alternative. It’s vegan, kosher, and gluten-free, and uses natural flavors for a pleasant wild berry flavor and sweetness. Just a tablespoon provides high-potency doses of a vitamins and extra bioactives. One note to keep in mind: It is iron-free and lower in other minerals, such as calcium and magnesium.*
Best liquid multi for kids: Mary Ruth Organics Liquid Morning Multivitamin
Pros
- Formulated for children 4+
- Supports immune health*
Cons
- Missing calcium, magnesium, and other essential nutrients
- Long list of “other ingredients”
Dietary:VeganVegetarianDairy-freeGluten-freeSoy-freeNon-GMOSugar-free
Form:Liquid
Serving size:1//2 tsp to 2 tbsp
Picky kids will have no problem sipping down this organic raspberry-flavored liquid multi. Free of major allergens (think dairy, gluten, soy, and corn), vegan, and non-GMO, it’s also made without artificial colors or sugar, so you can feel good about giving it to your little ones day after day. In addition to the usual suspects, it also contains amino acids important for muscular function (called branched-chain amino acids) and a blend of trace minerals. Though lacking in minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron, it’s a good option for little ones who just won’t take a chewable, which tend to be more complete.*
Best for energy: New Chapter Perfect Energy Multivitamin
Pros
- Modest doses of adaptogenic herbs
- Certified B Corp
Cons
- Missing calcium, iron, magnesium, & potassium
- Contains soy allergen
- 3 tablet serving
Dietary:VegetarianDairy-freeGluten-freeNon-GMOCertified Kosher
Form:Tablet
Environmental impact:Sustainable packaging
Serving size:3 tablets
Made with organic vegetables and herbs, New Chapter’s Perfect Energy multi delivers 22 whole-food vitamins and minerals (including all eight B vitamins) in a fermented format that promotes easy absorption and balanced energy according to the brand. It also gets a boost from energy- and nervous system-supporting green tea, maca, and other herbs known to promote vitality.*
Best for immune health: Pure Encapsulations Pure Response Multivitamin
Pros
- Supports immune system*
- Adaptogenic and botanical support
Cons
- Missing calcium, iron, and other essential nutrients
- Plastic bottle
Dietary:VegetarianGluten-freeNon-GMOMajor food allergen-free
Form:Capusle
Serving size:2 capsules
This non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free multivitamin is specially formulated to support immune balance and responsiveness. It offers a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and also contains reishi mushroom extract, another plus for immune health.*
Best for detox: Designs for Health Vitavescence Powdered Multivitamin/Multimineral
Pros
- With NAC, green tea extract, and more
- Nutrients and bioactives for detoxification in the body*
- Dissolvable in liquids
Cons
- Missing vitamin K2, and iron
- Long list of "other ingredients"
Dietary:VegetarianGluten-freeSoy-freeNon-GMO
Form:Powder
Serving size:1 scoop
Powdered multivitamin supplements are a convenient way to get your daily nutrition in while staying hydrated. This Vitavescence powder contains all the usuals—vitamin A, a B vitamin complex to support energy metabolism, vitamins C and E for immunity, vitamin D, and vitamin K, as well as a healthy dose of important minerals like calcium, magnesium, and zinc. Meanwhile, green tea, grape seed, and rosemary extracts bring added value, promoting immunity, heart health, and more.*
Best for beauty: Vital Proteins Beauty Boost
Pros
- Botanical blend
- Supports collagen synthesis*
Cons
- Only 10 nutrients
- Missing an array of vitamins and minerals
- Plastic bottle
Dietary:VeganVegetarianDairy-freeGluten-freeNon-GMO
Form:Capusle
Serving size:2 capsules
Best for perimenopause: Rainbow Light Menopause One Multivitamin
Pros
- Formulated for menopausal women
- Supports cellular energy, bone, brain, skin, and immune health*
Cons
- Long list of “other ingredients”
- Contains soy, dairy, and wheat allergens
- Plastic bottle
Dietary:Vegetarian
Form:Tablet
Serving size:1 tablet
Certain stages of life bring with them unique health priorities—and perimenopause is certainly one of them. Rainbow Light’s specially-formulated Menopause One multi contains a targeted blend of nutrients to support women during the menopausal life stage. In addition to a vitamin B complex to promote energy and show your brain some love, vitamin C supports immunity and skin, and vitamin D does bones and immunity good. The multi also incorporates the herb black cohosh, which has traditionally been used to provide support during menopause. One vegetarian tablet per day is all it takes.*
Best prenatal capsule: Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird Prenatal Multi+
Pros
- Full array of essential vitamins and minerals
- Features organic herbs, probiotics and digestive enzymes
- Supports a healthy pregnancy*
Cons
- Sprinkling of vitamin D3 and calcium
- Lacks DHA
- Plastic bottle
Dietary:VeganVegetarianDairy-freeGluten-freeSoy-freeNon-GMONut-free
Form:Caplet
Serving size:1 caplet
Nailing your nutrition during pregnancy can be tricky (especially during the first trimester), so a quality prenatal multivitamin is a must. This one from Best Nest Wellness contains organic herbs, probiotics, and digestive enzymes to make it as easy on the stomach as possible, while providing key nutrients for mother and baby alike. The vegan caplets are non-GMO and free from soy, nuts, and gluten. Since this option is lower in vitamin D3 and calcium and lacks DHA, definitely consider supplementing with those separately.*
Best prenatal powder: Needed Prenatal Multi Powder
Pros
- Supports baby’s healthy development*
- For before, during, and after pregnancy
- Gentle forms of minerals for digestive comfort
Cons
- Missing vitamin K1, iron, and DHA
- Contains tree nut (coconut) allergen
Dietary:VegetarianDairy-freeGluten-freeSoy-freeNon-GMO
Form:Powder
Serving size:2 scoops
Something unique about this prenatal from Needed: It’s a vanilla-flavored powder that you can mix into a smoothie or latte, so you’ll enjoy taking it even on the days your tummy is off. The brand formulated this multi with 24 vitamins and minerals based on the nutrient levels of actual mothers. It provides premium forms of minerals to support easy digestion. Take note, though, that the formula doesn’t contain iron or omega-3s, so you’ll want to seek those out separately.*
Best postnatal tablet: MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Postnatal Multi
Pros
- Formulated for breastfeeding moms and developing newborns
- Supports baby’s brain development*
Cons
- Missing calcium and magnesium
- Long list of “other ingredients”
Dietary:VegetarianDairy-freeGluten-freeNon-GMO
Form:Tablet
Environmental impact:Sustainable packaging
Serving size:2 tablets
Breastfeeding moms and developing newborns need quality nutrition, which is exactly what this MegaFood postnatal multi aims to serve up. Formulated by a doctor, it provides high-potency doses of many vitamins and minerals based on lactating women’s nutritional needs, and incorporates special additions like choline and moringa leaf. You can also rest assured knowing that this multi is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegetarian, and gluten-free.*
Best children’s chewable: Nature’s Way Alive! Kids Chewable Multivitamin
Pros
- Supports bones, eye and immune health.*
- Flavored with fruit juice
- Formulated for children 2+
Cons
- Sprinkling of calcium and magnesium
- Contains sugar
- Long list of “other ingredients”
Dietary:Dairy-freeGluten-free
Form:Chewable tablet
Serving size:1 to 2 tablets
These orange- and berry-flavored chewable vitamins are naturally-colored and flavored with fruit juice. Though lighter in certain minerals, they provide high amounts of important vitamin essentials like vitamin C and the B vitamin family, plus vitamin D3. One chewable per day for kids ages two and three or two tablets per day for kids four and up will help them get the nutrition they need.*
Best kid’s gummy: Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Kids Multi Gummies
Pros
- Formulated for children ages 4+
- Supports healthy growth and development*
- Zero sugar
Cons
- 4 gummy serving
- 4 grams of sugar alcohols (xylitol)
- Missing vitamin K, niacin, iron, and other essential minerals
Dietary:VegetarianDairy-freeGluten-freeNon-GMO
Form:Gummy
Serving size:4 gummies
If your kid is all about the gummies, this option from Nordic Naturals is one of the best you can offer them—they’re loaded with citrus flavor and completely sugar-free. The non-GMO verified, and third-party purity tested gummies are suitable for kids age four and up, and provide essential nutrients including zinc and vitamins A, C, D3, and E (as well as B vitamins). Keep in mind, though, that—like most gummy multivitamins out there—they’re never as complete as capsule or tablet multivitamins. However, they are better than no multi and these are vegan and clean as far as gummies go.*
Best gummy addition to your multi: VitaFusion Calcium Gummy Vitamins
Pros
- Calcium plus vitamin D3 and phosphorus
- Daily bone health support*
Cons
- 7 grams of carbs, including 6 grams of added sugars
- Long list of “other ingredients”
- Plastic bottle
Dietary:Dairy-freeGluten-free
Form:Gummy
Serving size:2 gummies
Since it's hard to pack a lot of calcium into multivitamin formulas, you might consider pairing your daily multi with a separate calcium supplement (especially considering so many people don't get enough of it through food alone). These calcium gummy vitamins from VitaFusion are a solid option, offering 500 milligrams of calcium (plus some vitamin D3 and phosphorus) in each two-gummy serving, for daily bone health support and more.*
What to look for in a quality multivitamin
We considered a number of important criteria when selecting which multivitamins deserved a spot on this list—and with new options popping up every other day, it's helpful to know exactly what factors to consider when picking a multivitamin out from the crowd.
The following factors are top-priority, according to mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN:
20+ actives (aka, vitamins, minerals, and more)
A comprehensive, thoughtfully formulated multi should contain numerous diverse essential vitamins and minerals. Look for:
- a complete array of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D3, E, K1, and K2)
- a full offering of water-soluble vitamins (vitamin C and all eight B vitamins)
- macrominerals (especially calcium, magnesium, and potassium)
- microminerals and trace minerals (iron, iodine, zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, molybdenum, chromium, potassium, boron, silica, etc.)
Potency
Of course, you also want these actives in truly efficacious doses, which means that they're aligned with both established daily nutritional requirements and current science.
Beware of products that feature cryptic blends of ingredients, whether "proprietary" or not, instead of calling out the specific amounts of each ingredient.
You might also want to consider a multivitamin specifically formulated with doses of actives that are relevant to certain dietary patterns (think vegan) or life stages (like the pre- and postnatal period).
Pre- and postnatal multis, for example, should feature more iron, vitamin D, calcium, and B vitamins than the standard multi (and may also feature choline, omega-3 DHA, etc.)
Quality
A truly quality multi delivers you nutrients in their most bioavailable, bioactive, and gentle forms.
A few things to look for on that ingredient list: methylated B vitamins, vitamin D3 (instead of D2), and chelated minerals (these bound to a chelating agent, like an amino acid, to improve absorption).*
Trustworthy brands are also transparent about the manufacturing and testing they use to ensure the purity and potency of their multivitamin ingredients and overall finished product.
Botanicals & bioactives
Though not all multis do this, it's a major power move when a product not only provides a complete offering of micronutrients but offers key botanicals and bioactives, too.
A few big names to look out for: phytonutrients (think lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, resveratrol), herbs (like ashwagandha), or master antioxidants (such as glutathione or CoQ10).
PSA: While some multivitamins include a fruit and veggie blend, it's typically such a minuscule amount that it doesn't contribute much value.
We prefer a stand-alone powerhouse greens powder where you can scoop a meaningful dose.
Clean ingredients
In addition to the highest-quality forms of actual nutrients, look for a multi that has an "other ingredients" list that's as clean (and short) as possible.
This means no major food allergens (like gluten, dairy, or soy), unnecessary additives, or synthetic dyes, flavors, or colors.
Serving size
On a super-practical note, a multivitamin with a reasonable serving size is a major plus—because no one really wants to take four to eight capsules or tablets per day. (This is especially important if you have trouble sticking to a multi routine as it is.)
The benefits of taking a multivitamin
In addition to the obvious (helping you minimize nutrient gaps), taking a daily multivitamin has a number of far-reaching benefits for your body and health.*
Just a few that have been backed by research? Immune function3; longevity4; brain health5; healthy skin, hair, and nails; eye health6; and more.*
Plus, formulas that include antioxidants and other extra botanical bioactives can offer extra perks for a number of areas of health and longevity.*
Frequently Asked Questions
Do multivitamins work?
Yes. Multivitamins are multitaskers when it comes to our health and research backs this up, too. Multivitamins help us mind the gaps from our diet that national stats clearly and repeatedly demonstrate. Vitamins A, D, E, and K; calcium; magnesium; and potassium (to name a few), have all been identified as significant nutrient gaps the average American faces when relying on diet alone. A multivitamin supplement helps by directly contributing to sufficiency in these and other key micronutrients. It supports a variety of structures and functions in our body, like our bones, immune system, eyes and vision, cellular energy, and more, because the array of vitamins and minerals (and unique botanical ingredients, if included) all play critical roles in cells, tissues, and organs throughout our beautifully complex bodies.* When you find a quality multivitamin that appropriately fits your needs, it does exactly what it is meant to do by supporting your overall nutrient intake and reducing the prevalence of nutrient inadequacies.
When is the best time to take a multivitamin?
Because multivitamins contain fat-soluble vitamins—which are vitamins A, D, E, and K—consuming them with a meal or snack that provides some fat enhances absorption. Many people opt to take their multivitamin in the morning with or after a meal and water, while others take their multi in the afternoon because their stomachs are sensitive in the morning hours. Indeed, the best time to take a multivitamin is a personalized decision.
Do I need to take a multivitamin every day for it to be effective?
Research shows that many people don't get enough of their required micronutrients each day through food alone. Vitamins A, C, D, E, and K, along with calcium, magnesium, and potassium are just a few of the major nutrient gaps that many Americans are facing daily. Taking a multivitamin/mineral supplement daily can help fill them in. In order to truly optimize your daily multivitamin, you’ll want to take it every day with or after a meal and with water.
Do multivitamins expire?
The shelf life of vitamins and supplements varies by product. If the multivitamin has an expiration date listed, that means that the active ingredients and overall formula remain stable and potent until that time point, but will begin to lose their potency (and thus, efficacy) beyond that time point. When stored properly, most vitamins have a healthy shelf-life of up to two to three years. If you’re unsure if your product is expired, check the manufacturer’s website or contact them.
How we select supplements
At mindbodygreen, our expert-vetted dietary supplement product selections and recommendations in the supplement space elevate quality, efficacy, innovation, and safety.
Our team ensures that each supplement product is thoughtfully formulated--from the active ingredients to those "Other ingredient" excipients too. We are highly preferential towards clean formulas that are plant-centric (and oftentimes vegan or vegetarian) as well as free of GMOs, gluten, soy, dairy, major food allergens, high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, synthetic dyes, and more.
We recommended multivitamins with clean ingredients at efficacious doses in bioactive forms. Whenever possible, we celebrate and elevate plant-origin (i.e., plant-sourced) ingredients from a variety of botanicals.
Ingredient source and innovation are top of mind for our critical reviews and selection of supplement products. We prioritize forward-thinking formulations and delivery formats that are genuinely helpful in transforming your health.
We include supplement brands and products that prioritize quality. This includes robust manufacturing practices and comprehensive purity and potency testing.
You can learn more about mindbodygreen supplements+ manufacturing and quality testing practices here.
The takeaway
Adding a quality multivitamin (emphasis on the quality) to your daily routine is a simple but effective way to provide your body with a steady supply of the wide variety of nutrients it needs to function at its best but that you might not get from your diet as consistently as you might like. (Not to mention, cream-of-the-crop multis also contain bonus bioactives and botanicals that offer incremental health benefits!)*
It's always a good idea to talk to a dietitian or health care provider about your supplement routine; this list is a good place to start when hunting for the best multi for you.