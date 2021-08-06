Vitamin D has gained much well-deserved attention the past year. After all, this nutrient is essential to our immune system.* Like myself, I know many of you are vitamin D fans. Sadly, that vitamin D love (and money) can go to waste if you’re not taking the right form of vitamin D. D3 or D2? That is the question.

Unlike some nutrition queries that are somewhat gray and equivocal in nature, when vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) and vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) go head-to-head, the winner is clear. Allow me to use an analogy to explain.

At the Olympics recently, two phenomenal high jumpers from Qatar and Italy shared a heartwarming conclusion to their final event (where they jumped almost eight feet in the air!) by choosing to share the Olympic gold, rather than have a jump-off. They both left Tokyo with gold medals. Vitamin D3 and D2 are...nothing like that.

To wrap my Olympics nutrition visual: Vitamin D3 is on the middle podium with its anthem playing loud and clear, whereas vitamin D2 didn’t medal at all. Harsh, but true. Before I get granular on why D3 triumphs over D2, let’s recap why vitamin D should be top of mind in the first place.