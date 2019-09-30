Spirulina: The Plant-Based, Blue-Green Supplement Linked With Glowing Skin, Reduced Inflammation & Overall Health

Spirulina is incredibly nutrient-dense and, according to some researchers, might actually be the most nutritious food on the planet. In 1974, spirulina was actually named the "Best Food for the Future" at the United Nations World Food Conference.

"I read an article that said it's sexier to call spirulina a 'superfood' than it is to call it pond scum—because of where it grows, at the bottom of bodies of water—but that's why it's so nutritive," said naturopathic physician and registered dietitian Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D.

So what makes spirulina so great from a nutrition standpoint? Well, first of all, it's touted as an incredible source of protein—it's between 55 and 70 percent protein and serves as a fantastic source of that basic dietary need for vegans and people without access to other forms of protein. Spirulina can be a great addition to a vegan diet considering the iron and B12 that may be naturally low in these diets.

"This diet-friendly algae contains high levels of many nutrients including calcium, potassium, B vitamins, and iron," Dr. Schehr says. "Not only does it have high amounts of many micronutrients, but it also contains amino acids, which are important components of proteins necessary for growth and repair in our bodies."

A single tablespoon of spirulina contains 4 grams of protein, as well as 11 percent of the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of vitamin B1 (thiamin), 15 percent of the RDA of vitamin B2 (riboflavin), 4 percent of the RDA of vitamin B3 (niacin), 21 percent of the RDA of copper, and 11 percent of the RDA of iron.

In addition to all of that, spirulina also contains significant amounts of magnesium, potassium, and manganese. Magnesium plays a pivotal role in helping to regulate muscle and nerve function, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure in the body, as well as making protein, bone, and DNA. Potassium, which is a type of electrolyte, aids in nerve function and muscle contraction and it regulates your heartbeat. And, finally, manganese helps your body develop and function properly throughout your life.

Spirulina is practically overflowing with nutrients that are essential to keeping our bodies functioning the way they're supposed to. You can get all of these nutrients from other sources, of course, but spirulina, as a one-stop shop for so many of them at once, is the kind of substance the word "superfood" is truly meant to describe.

In addition to being ridiculously nutrient-rich, spirulina is also a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. You've probably heard the term "antioxidant" thrown around a lot, but you might not know why antioxidants are so important. Basically, they combat oxidative stress, which has the potential to harm our cells and even our DNA. Spirulina's antioxidant properties are thanks to a substance called phycocyanin. In addition to boasting antioxidant properties, phycocyanin is also responsible for giving spirulina its vibrant blue-green color.

Oxidative stress (also known as oxidative damage) can wreak havoc on fatty structures in the body. This process, known as lipid peroxidation, can leave affected individuals at increased risk for a number of serious diseases. Because spirulina is such a powerful antioxidant, it can help to prevent LDL (low-density lipoprotein—the "bad" cholesterol) lipoproteins from becoming oxidized, which can help to ward off a number of diseases. It has specifically been tested on individuals with type 2 diabetes for this effect, with positive results.

On the subject of LDL, spirulina has also been shown to lower "bad" cholesterol and, in some cases, even raise "good" cholesterol (HDL, or high-density lipoprotein). In one study, patients with high cholesterol were given one gram of spirulina daily, to amazing effects—on average, taking the spirulina lowered their triglycerides by 16.3 percent and their LDL by 10.1 percent. While 1 gram of spirulina might help lower bad cholesterol, higher doses have been shown to bring additional benefits, like lowering blood pressure. Researchers believe these benefits are thanks to spirulina's impact on the body's production of nitric oxide (it increases production), which helps blood vessels relax and dilate, thereby allowing blood to flow more quickly and easily.

