This superfood is a complete protein and rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, and other essential vitamins and minerals. It provides an energy boost, but it's not a stimulant (like caffeine), so it won't leave you jittery and anxious.

Maca is an adaptogen, meaning that it adapts to what the body needs and has a balancing effect. As a result, it helps to maintain equilibrium and balance stress levels.

As an adaptogen, maca can also support hormone balance. Research has found that it can reduce hot flashes and night sweats in postmenopausal women. It can also help manage PMS symptoms.

This superfood has a reputation as an aphrodisiac and fertility enhancer, too, and studies have demonstrated that it improves male libido and increases blood levels of pituitary hormones in women.

The black variety of maca has been shown to increase sperm count, and research suggests that the rare red maca offers protection against prostate cancer and supports bone health. In other words, there are plenty of reasons to experiment with adding maca to your supplement regimen or diet.