5 Major Well-Being Insights We Learned From Top Experts At Revitalize
When the right people come together, good things happen. When those people are united by a passion for living well? Well, then that sounds like mindbodygreen's 2025 Revitalize summit.
Gathering at a serene destination in Miami, a vibrant community of wellness visionaries came together for our tentpole summit—all with the goal of exploring the latest in health, longevity, and strength. From thought-provoking conversations and cutting-edge wellness insights to energizing activations and moments of true connection, the atmosphere was electric.
Couldn't join us in Miami? No worries—we're bringing the magic to you. Here are the most powerful, perspective-shifting takeaways from our experts that you won't want to miss.
1. We deserve to take up space & be strong
The unfortunate truth is that many people—women, especially—have been conditioned to feel undeserving of putting themselves and their health first. But the primary message from renowned orthopedic surgeon Vonda Wright, M.D., is that strength is something we all deserve.
"I just want to encourage you that you are worth taking up some space. You are worth being strong," she said to our audience during the kick-off Q&A. "You are worth putting in the work to avoid the future that I see in my orthopedic practice all the time, which is one of frailty."
To avoid frailty, part of what Wright preaches is practical: Eat more protein, lift heavy weights, move aerobically.
But the other part is mental.
"Develop an unbreakable mindset," she says. "That means knowing that we can have control over situations and not be the passive victim. It means being committed to a goal, whether it's never becoming frail or something else in your life. And finally, realizing that we have agency to make small choices that can change our very trajectory of our health. We are not the victims of the passage of time."
2. Total rejuvenation is a multisensory experience
In today's always-on environment, it can feel almost impossible to find a moment of calm. In fact, a Lincoln survey of over 1,000 adults found that more than half of Americans (53%) say their greatest barrier to de-stressing is simply finding a suitable place to unwind.
So, at our Lincoln Rejuvenate Lounge, we explored how to create a space that can actually help you unwind. Inspired by the Lincoln Rejuvenate feature found in the Lincoln Nautilus and the all-new 2025 Navigator, the lounge was a dedicated third space where our guests could center themselves amid a busy day—complete with hand massages, a fragrance bar, and the opportunity to test out the Lincoln Rejuvenate feature in an on-site Lincoln Navigator or Nautilus.
Lincoln's Rejuvenate feature is a multisensory in-vehicle experience with the profound ability to relax both mind and body. It includes adjustable seats with built-in massage and warming functions designed to help melt away tension. Immersive, soothing lighting and ambient soundscapes set the stage for mindful meditation. And Lincoln Digital Scent technology transforms the space into an aromatic sanctuary, using the power of olfactory stimulation to enhance mood.
"The Rejuvenate feature—it massages you, plays calming visuals and audio, even releases a light scent—I mean, that's next-level relaxation. I honestly didn't realize how many things I now consider essentials until I experienced them all in one place," said one Revitalize guest after testing out the feature.
And according to a study conducted alongside Purdue, participants who tried the Rejuvenate feature actually felt the benefits—not just anecdotally, but according to hard data. In the study, they experienced slower and more consistent heart rates (33 ms improvement), showed a calmer nervous system response (5 ms improvement in heart rate variability), and exhibited brain activity patterns that indicated greater relaxation and reduced stress levels.
To learn about Lincoln Rejuvenate, just listen to mindbodygreen co-founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob: "This is a well-being car," he says. "What they are doing with the Lincoln Rejuvenate feature is incredibly relaxing. I am like the biggest fan of this vehicle. It is the coolest car I've ever been in."
3. Don't skip base camp
The wellness world can feel overwhelming. In trying to keep up with the latest gadgets and protocols, it can make anyone feel like they're falling behind. But mobility coach Juliet Starrett assures us that the most profound and powerful tools are the ones we can fit in daily.
"What we're seeing in the longevity space is a lot of people trying to skip base camp. If you're climbing Everest, you have to spend six weeks acclimating at base camp before making the ascent," says Starrett. "But in this space, people are jumping straight into the climb—they're doing red light therapy, cold plunges, saunas—which is all fine; I'm not against any of it. The problem is, they've skipped the fundamentals."
And those fundamentals? It's the lessons that have been tested by time.
"Our perspective is master the basics first. Once you've done that, then you've earned the right to experiment with the gadgets. For us, the basics—what we call 'base camp'—are simple: Walk 8,000 steps a day, sit on the ground for 30 minutes, eat fruits and vegetables, get 0.8 gram of protein per pound of body weight, strength train four to five days a week, and sleep eight hours a night. That's it. Nail those, and then build from there."
4. The importance of third spaces for mental well-being
Third spaces have become an important part of the wellness conversation, as they serve a vital function in our mental and physical health. They are the places outside of our home (first space) or work (second space) that we turn to for relaxation, connection, or time just for ourselves.
In our Q&A, made in partnership with Lincoln—our premier partners at Revitalize—we looked into how vehicles may be an underutilized space to promote well-being. In fact, with the right features, our vehicles may be the ideal third space.
" One way I think we could think about a third space is that you have an origin and a destination. So, what's that in between space?" says Damon Riggs, product planning and strategy manager at Lincoln, who spoke with Wachob. "This could be metaphorically or literally. In a vehicle, it's both. Literally, you're going from point A to B. But metaphorically, it's also a place to get in that right mind space. We want Lincoln vehicles to be a place you can transform."
Explaining the science of a third space environment, Riggs noted how making small sensory upgrades can dramatically improve our well-being. For example, Lincoln's Auto Air Refresh "uses sensors inside and outside of the vehicle to measure the air and ensure that the air in the cabin is as healthy as it can be," he said. "Air quality—CO2 levels, particulate matter, all that stuff—is correlated with health and even cognition."
Lighting can be an important element too, Riggs notes. For example, Lincoln's approach to both natural and artificial light kept full-body health in mind.
"Natural light is good for your body, circadian rhythm, and mental well-being. In our vehicles, we have something we call the 'Vista Roof,' which is a huge panoramic roof. And just that alone helps people get natural light into their day-to-day life," he says. "But artificial light—when using the right intensity, colors, and wavelengths—can also be effective at improving mental health and well-being, like in the Rejuvenate feature."
"You could enter the vehicle stressed, distracted, or just in a mental space that you don't want to be in," he says. "If you want to be calm, focused, or grounded, then you can go through a five- or 10-minute Rejuvenate session, which will help encourage you to be in the mental space that you want to be in."
5. Good stress is how you build resilience & longevity
Stress gets a bad rap. That's because most of the stress we experience in our day-to-day lives is detrimental to us—or what Yale- and Harvard-trained internal medicine physician Sharon Horesh Bergquist, M.D., calls "bad stress." Bad stress is what erodes the body and mind, leaving us feeling depleted.
But good stress? Well, Horesh Bergquist says that's the key to feeling your best.
"Why do we need these 'good stressors'? Because every one of us has the innate ability to regenerate—to repair damage, renew cells, and restore function. These stressors are what unlock that potential," she says. "They reduce inflammation, boost our antioxidant defenses, repair proteins and DNA, activate autophagy (our cellular recycling process), and even help us generate new mitochondria, increasing our metabolic energy."
A few good stressors that she likes to add to her routine are dietary phytochemicals, intervals of intense physical activity, thermal exposure to heat or cold, and fasting in alignment with our circadian rhythms.
These, combined with recovery, are how to build a stronger body. "Recovery is actually the yin and yang of the good stress. During stress, our bodies become more efficient—we turn on these stress-resistant pathways, but it's in recovery that our bodies remodel," she explains.
For recovery, she turns to nature: "My favorite way to reset is by syncing with nature—stepping outside and fully engaging all my senses: sight, touch, sound, even smell and taste. When I immerse myself in nature like that, it helps lower cortisol levels, reduce heart rate, and decrease blood pressure. It's a simple but incredibly effective way to restore balance," she says.
The takeaway
At mindbodygreen, we believe wellness isn't about chasing perfection—it's about creating space for progress, connection, and the practices that help us feel our best. Revitalize 2025 was a celebration of that spirit: a reminder that the future of well-being is not just personal but collective.
Whether it's mastering the fundamentals, embracing next-gen innovation, or simply finding a moment of peace in the in-between, the path to vitality is one we walk together.