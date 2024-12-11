Advertisement
These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day
I am my best self when I am fueling my body with plant-powered nutrition. I notice it in the mornings, when I feel bright and focused—or throughout the day when I’m able to stay calm and centered no matter what is happening. It brings me peace of mind knowing that I’m keeping my body strong, vibrant, and healthy with all the antioxidants and nutrients that plants have to over.
As an editor at mindbodygreen, I spend a lot of time researching about the many full-body benefits whole plants can bring us. So not only do I feel the difference, I know that there’s real science to back it up.
However, as a busy woman, I also know how challenging it can be to fit all those powerful nutrients into my day-to-day eating. That’s why I like to turn to supplements for additional full body support.*
plnt Organic Gummies from The Vitamin Shoppe are a fun, easy way to harness the benefits of unique, impactful botanicals—and all you have to do is take a delicious fruit-flavored gummy daily.
Discover what it feels like to be fueled by nature
I regularly write about the intersection of health and lifestyle, so I spend a lot of time diving into the ways that nutrition can be a catalyst for positive change in your day-to-day life. What we consume influences the way we feel—both physically and mentally. It can impact our energy levels, stress resilience, cognitive health, and overall well-being. So we always encourage our community to make the best choices possible with what they consume.
Plants, in particular, are an important tool to help you feel your best. I always make sure I load up my plate with a rainbow assortment of plants so I can ensure I’m getting a wide variety of nutrients. While the familiar fruits and veggies make up most of my diet, there are so many other superfoods that can take overall health to the next level. From herbs to mushrooms to algae, there’s a whole world of underutilized plants that are packed with powerful nutrients.
To find those, I lean on supplements. Who has the time to visit specialty food stores or craft elaborate meals every night? Not me! But I certainly have the time to take my supplements—especially when they’re in a fun, easy format like plnt Organic Gummies from The Vitamin Shoppe.
These gummies contain targeted botanicals to deliver real results that can have exciting results across many areas of your health.*
Brain health & cognitive performance*
One of my most recent obsessions in neuronutrition—or the study of how food impacts our cognitive abilities. It’s changed the way I snack throughout the day, as I’m always reaching for foods that can give me a brain boost.
plnt Organic Lion’s Mane Gummies are an orange-flavored nootropic that uses 1,000 mg of its namesake ingredient. Lion’s Mane is a popular mushroom beloved by health professionals for its cognitive enhancing abilities.* Research indicates it can help support brain health and mental performance.*
As someone who is always looking for natural ways to help me power through my workday (or even the weekend crossword puzzle), Lion’s Mane remains at the top of my list.
Antioxidant-support*
Our bodies use antioxidants to fight off oxidative stress and neutralize free radicals. I make sure I eat an antioxidant-rich diet to help my body along in this process—but that doesn’t mean I’m always perfect in my food choices.
That’s where superfood supplements come in, like plnt Organic Sea Moss Gummies. Containing 500 mgs of organic sea moss, this orange- and pineapple-flavored gummy fuels the body with an assortment of nutrients: trace minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, omega-3s, chlorophyll, and prebiotics.*
Improved stress response & energy*
When you think of centering yourself during times of stress (yes, even normal day-to-day stress!), what are your go-tos? I wager it’s things like breathwork, meditation, or even yoga. While those are excellent modalities to lean on, they’re not the only way to help your body and mind feel their best.
Interestingly what we eat can play a huge role in helping our bodies adapt to stress. Certain botanicals have been shown to help improve mood, energy, and inspire feelings of calm—including the popular ashwagandha1.*
Containing 400 mg of the super-powered plant, plnt Organic Ashwagandha Gummies can promote energy while also supporting a healthy stress response in the body.*
Not all gummies are created equal: What sets these apart
Inspired by the best-selling supplements from plnt Organic Gummies from The Vitamin Shoppe, these just-launched gummies are a new way to eat your nutrients—perfect for folks who are looking for something easy and fun to increase their superfood intake.
These gummies stand apart from the other gummy options that you might find in the supplement aisle.
With these standout formulas, you can rest assured you’re getting nothing but the best: The supplements are whole-food based, USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and do not contain preservatives, synthetic ingredients, or artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.
What the formulas do contain is even more impressive. There is absolutely no “fairy dusting” here. Formulated with efficacious dosing of the active ingredients, these actually deliver on their benefits. Plus, the active ingredients are all whole food or plant-based organic ingredients, so you’re getting high quality botanicals with each gummy.
What is fairy dusting?
Try these editor-approved gummies for an easy upgrade
I’m very proud of the way I feed my body: I eat a diverse, balanced diet; I load up on a variety of plants; and I opt for organic choices as much as possible. Because nutrition is such an important facet of my overall well-being, I appreciate how important high-quality supplements are.
plnt Organic Gummies from The Vitamin Shoppe takes the best of what nature has to offer, and turns it into an easy, delicious daily habit. Made with the finest quality organic ingredients—formulated at efficacious doses—these gummies deliver. Add one (or a few!) into your well-being routine, and you’ll understand how transformative the power of plants really is.
