Integrative Health

This Supplement Mimics Fasting & It's On The Biggest Sale Of The Year

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
November 22, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Mimio supplement tin open with capsules spilling out onto background
Image by Mimio
November 22, 2024

Fasting can support metabolic health1 and can boost healthspan—but it can require up to 18 hours of fasting to unlock these health perks.

Luckily, research has made it possible to unlock the benefits of fasting without actually skipping food. Enter: Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care. It replicates fasting at a cellular level (even when taken with food) so you can harness the benefits of fasting without skipping meals.*

Here's why you'll want to try the longevity-boosting supplement while the formula is on sale for in the brand's biggest sale of the year.

Mimio Biomimetic Cell Care

$70
Use code BESTMBG to save 30% on your order.
Mimio Biomimetic Cell Care

The perks of a fasting supplement

In a fasted state, more than 300 of the body's 150,000 metabolites are upregulated or increased—which unleashes the many aforementioned benefits of fasting. Of these hundreds of metabolites, just 24 are bioactive, i.e., can be absorbed and utilized by the body.

Mimio's team then narrowed down the list of potential metabolites for Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care to just four: nicotinamide, spermidine, oleoylethanolamide (OEA), and ultra micronized palmitoylethanolamide (PEA).

Each metabolite activates a different fasting pathway—and has a slightly different impact on the body.

  • Spermidine: Regulates mitophagy, cellular inflammatory signals, and growth pathways*
  • Nicotinamide: A precursor to NAD+ that activates metabolic efficiency pathways*
  • Oleoylethanolamide (OEA): A metabolite clinically shown to help control hunger and cravings, as well as supporting metabolic health*
  • Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA): Helps cells relax to aid with stress resistance pathways and longevity*


When you incorporate Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care into your routine, it can benefit your body in a few ways:

What are the potential benefits of taking Mimio?

Recreating fasting on a cellular level

Mimio can activate fasting pathways on a cellular level even when taken with a meal—resulting in the same benefits as a 36-hour fast.*

Enhancing the benefits of fasting

Mimio acts as a fasting enhancer to boost the benefits of fasting by encouraging appetite control and energy.*

Support energy and recovery

The supplement supports sustained energy levels to encourage endurance and reduce recovery time.* A 2023 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found Mimio's biomimetic formula can extend life span in model organisms by 96%2.*

Mimio Biomimetic Cell Care

$70
Use code BESTMBG to save 30% on your order.
Mimio Biomimetic Cell Care

The takeaway

Fasting isn't for everyone—but thanks to Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care, you don't have to go hungry to uncover the longevity benefits of fasting. By mimicking fasting at a cellular level, the longevity supplement enhances recovery, aging, and appetite control to support healthier aging.*

More On This Topic

Astaxanthin Is Known As A Beauty Supplement—Can It Boost Brain Health Too?
Integrative Health

Astaxanthin Is Known As A Beauty Supplement—Can It Boost Brain Health Too?

Alexandra Engler

Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women
Integrative Health

Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Your Circadian Rhythm Is More Important Than You Might Think–From A Sleep Scientist
Integrative Health

Your Circadian Rhythm Is More Important Than You Might Think–From A Sleep Scientist

Jason Wachob

These 3 Myths Are Getting In Between Women & Their Fitness Goals
Women's Health

These 3 Myths Are Getting In Between Women & Their Fitness Goals

Jason Wachob

Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)
Integrative Health

Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Want Better Gut Health? Keep This On Your Kitchen Counter, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Integrative Health

8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How
Integrative Health

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How

Morgan Chamberlain

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)
Integrative Health

Want To Build Muscle After 60? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This (Not Protein)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

