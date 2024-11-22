Advertisement
This Supplement Mimics Fasting & It's On The Biggest Sale Of The Year
Fasting can support metabolic health1 and can boost healthspan—but it can require up to 18 hours of fasting to unlock these health perks.
Luckily, research has made it possible to unlock the benefits of fasting without actually skipping food. Enter: Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care. It replicates fasting at a cellular level (even when taken with food) so you can harness the benefits of fasting without skipping meals.*
Here's why you'll want to try the longevity-boosting supplement while the formula is on sale for in the brand's biggest sale of the year.
The perks of a fasting supplement
In a fasted state, more than 300 of the body's 150,000 metabolites are upregulated or increased—which unleashes the many aforementioned benefits of fasting. Of these hundreds of metabolites, just 24 are bioactive, i.e., can be absorbed and utilized by the body.
Mimio's team then narrowed down the list of potential metabolites for Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care to just four: nicotinamide, spermidine, oleoylethanolamide (OEA), and ultra micronized palmitoylethanolamide (PEA).
Each metabolite activates a different fasting pathway—and has a slightly different impact on the body.
- Spermidine: Regulates mitophagy, cellular inflammatory signals, and growth pathways*
- Nicotinamide: A precursor to NAD+ that activates metabolic efficiency pathways*
- Oleoylethanolamide (OEA): A metabolite clinically shown to help control hunger and cravings, as well as supporting metabolic health*
- Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA): Helps cells relax to aid with stress resistance pathways and longevity*
When you incorporate Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care into your routine, it can benefit your body in a few ways:
What are the potential benefits of taking Mimio?
Recreating fasting on a cellular level
Mimio can activate fasting pathways on a cellular level even when taken with a meal—resulting in the same benefits as a 36-hour fast.*
Enhancing the benefits of fasting
Mimio acts as a fasting enhancer to boost the benefits of fasting by encouraging appetite control and energy.*
Support energy and recovery
The supplement supports sustained energy levels to encourage endurance and reduce recovery time.* A 2023 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found Mimio's biomimetic formula can extend life span in model organisms by 96%2.*
The takeaway
Fasting isn't for everyone—but thanks to Mimio's Biomimetic Cell Care, you don't have to go hungry to uncover the longevity benefits of fasting. By mimicking fasting at a cellular level, the longevity supplement enhances recovery, aging, and appetite control to support healthier aging.*
