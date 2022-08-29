The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies For Sleep That Promote A Relaxed State*
Quick List:
The nights when you’re tired but can’t fall asleep are the worst. You try to lull your sleepy eyes shut with self-soothing tactics, like reading your favorite bedtime story or sipping a warm cup of sleep-promoting tea, but various factors keep them popping open again and again and again.
You can’t fall asleep, let alone catch the quality zzzs that are crucial for your well-being. You’re frustrated, you’re exhausted—but there’s one option that you may not have considered yet to promote a peaceful night of rest: the best hemp CBD gummies for sleep.*
The link between hemp CBD and sleep.
Although plenty of hemp CBD brands formulate special sleep supplement formulas, there are limitations to how much hemp oil can benefit your sleep.* Although hemp oil and hemp extract contains phytocannabinoids similar to those found in other forms of cannabis, by law hemp can only have trace levels (0.3% or less of THC by dry weight) of THC–a psychoactive compound. Unlike THC, it’s thought that other cannabinoids like CBD—they don’t bind directly to the brain and make you feel tired, California-based physician Bonni Goldstein, M.D., previously told mbg.
Instead these phytocannabinoids are thought to interact with cannabinoid receptors in unique ways to help promote a steadier mood and better stress management.* As a result, many people think hemp CBD helps you fall asleep—but it’s often just a side effect of your body’s more relaxed state from introducing balancing and calm-promoting phytocannabinoids into the endocannabinoid system.*
That being said, a large case series study published in The Permanente Journal, taking CBD (in the range of 25 to 75 milligrams per day) can promote mental and physical relaxation, and therefore help busy minds and bodies give in to rest more easily.* This can hopefully lead to falling asleep faster and staying asleep throughout the night.
As a result, it’s important to find formulas that don’t solely rely on hemp CBD to put you to sleep. Other botanical ingredients that promote calm—such as chamomile, lavender, L-theanine, lemon balm, and magnesium—should also be incorporated into the formula to ensure your pick can actually help you snooze.*
Although many brands make hemp CBD gummies for sleep with melatonin, we recommend avoiding these options for daily consumption, as they may throw off your body’s natural production of the hormone.
How we picked
Like any other supplement, it’s important to be cognizant of what exactly you’re consuming when ingesting a hemp CBD gummy. We checked the labels of each product to ensure ingredients were organic and clean, and that the supplements were made without synthetic dyes or artificial flavorings.
The brands featured here are transparent with customers, making information available to the public regarding sourcing, CBD dose per serving, certifications, third-party testing policies, lab results, and complete active and excipient ingredient lists.
Is the brand beloved by loyal customers that keep coming back for more? If the answer is yes, then it’s one worth looking into. We determined these trustworthy brands by opting for companies with no false onsite health claims or issues reported on the Better Business Bureau (BBB)—as well as rave reviews from customers.
Commercial production of industrial hemp in the U.S. has only been legal since 2018, and government regulations surrounding pesticide residues (i.e. safe amounts) are not clearly defined. Unfortunately the hemp crop attracts plenty of pests—so chemical pesticide and herbicides are common, which can be toxic when ingested in certain amounts over time. Organic crops, especially those sourced from the European Union, were essential for this reason.
Our picks for the best hemp CBD gummies for sleep:
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Certified USDA organic
- Incredibly clean formula
- Suitable for vegans
- Available in two strengths
Cons:
- Trace levels of THC
Cornbread Hemp separates itself from competitors in a few ways. First off, its pectin gummies are fully USDA-certified organic, instead of just incorporating a couple organic ingredients. The vegan formula also skips artificial food dyes and high-fructose corn syrup, instead relying on smart swaps like organic blue agave, tapioca syrup, and cane sugar. (The formula is so impressive our vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is a personal fan.)
And even the hemp CBD itself is unique; the company separates the flower of the hemp plant from the rest of its components, including the stalk, leaves, and stems. This subtle changes makes their products slightly different from other competitors.
The gummies are available in two strengths: a moderate 20 mg hemp CBD per gummy or a strong 50 mg hemp CBD per gummy. The latter is more expensive, but you can take advantage of a subscription option to save 25%.
Sustainability & Packaging: Cornbread Hemp exclusively sources hemp from USDA-certified farms in Kentucky.
Transparency: Cornbread Hemp products are third-party tested. You can view COAs directly on the product page, with an easily accessible QR code also printed on each gummy jar.
What a Registered Dietitian & Nutrition PhD says:
Best vegan: Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Calm
Pros:
- A gentle dose of CBD that’s great for beginners
- Easy to adjust the dosage
- Established, long-standing hemp bran
Cons:
- Not entirely organic
Charlotte’s Web was this writer’s first introduction to the CBD world; the B-corp was founded by the seven Stanley Brothers (Joel, Jesse, Jared, Josh, Jordan, Jon, and Austin) who created a unique strain, or cultivar, of USA grown hemp.
Although the brand does offer CBD gummies specifically for sleep, they contain melatonin and shouldn’t be consumed on a nightly basis. Instead opt for the brand’s Calm CBD gummies, which feature lemon balm (a calming herbal extract known to promote sleep) instead.* You’ll get the same calm-evoking perks without the grogginess!* Plus, these vegan-friendly pectin gummies are naturally flavored with juices from fruits and vegetables.
Sustainability & Packaging: Charlotte’s Web hemp is grown on certified organic U.S. family farms (though this does not mean all product is certifiably organic). Crops are planted after the soil and water sources have been tested, and synthetic pesticides are never used.
Transparency: Charlotte’s Web products are third-party tested. You can view COAs by searching here.
Best taste: TribeTokes CBD Gummy Bears
Pros:
- Features organic "other ingredients"
- Naturally flavored and colored
- Women-founded and owned
Cons:
- Contains gelatin, so not vegan-friendly
- Non-recyclable plastic container
- Geographic location of hemp source in U.S. unknown
Looking for a CBD gummy for sleep that tastes less like a traditional supplement and more like dessert? TribeTokes CBD Gummy Bears might be the answer–but don’t confuse these hemp-derived gelatin treats for Haribo bears.The women-owned, women-founded company crafts its hemp CBD gummies with all-natural, organic ingredients. For example, even the food coloring comes from natural sources like black carrot juice, carrot juice, turmeric, and red beet extract.
Each individual gummy includes 25 mg of CBD isolate, a concentrated form of CBD that doesn’t contain other cannabis plant compounds or substances. Although you skip the trace amounts of THC present in full-spectrum CBD—less than 0.3% by definition—you’ll also miss out on the other beneficial compounds of the plantss, including other cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids.
Sustainability & Packaging: TribeTokes sources its CBD isolate from Global Cannabinoids, an established supplier known for its consistent, high-quality product.
Transparency: TribeTokes products are third-party lab tested and you can view the results of each of product assessments here.
Best full-spectrum: Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies
Pros:
- Made with non-GMO and vegan-friendly ingredients (some are organic)
- Natural flavors (raspberry) and colors (fruit)
- Features other botanicals & bioactives
Cons:
- Trial and error period for finding the right dosage per reviewers
- Only available online
- Tree nut allergen consideration (due to organic coconut oil)
- Nutritional info (calories, sugars) not obvious
Batch’s raspberry squares are naturally flavored with real fruit, which is probably what makes them so tasty—but they have a stellar ingredient list to match. Each pectin gummy has 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil and 15 mg CBN, as well as 25 mg of passion flower extract (an herb best known for easing feelings of stress) and 50 mg of L-theanine, an amino acid bioactive compound thought to promote relaxation at bedtime.*
Sourcing: Batch hemp is organically grown on a multi-generational family farm in Neillsville, Wisconsin, and it undergoes ultra-cold ethanol extraction.
Transparency: Batch CBD products are third-party lab tested and you can view the results of nighttime CBD gummies assessments here. Grow location and hemp strain genetics are shared on the product page, as well.
Best broad-spectrum: FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies
Pros:
- THC-free (broad-spectrum variety)
- Made with premium hemp CBD and organic CBN
- Comes in broad- and full-spectrum varieties
Cons:
- Not all ingredients in the formula are organic
- Reviewers note there is a bit of an aftertaste
- Tree nut allergen consideration (due to organic coconut oil)
FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies have quite the resume. Not only are they our top pick for best broad-spectrum CBD sleep gummies, but they’re also vegan-friendly and non-GMO. Featuring a handful of organic other ingredients (tapioca and coconut oil), they’re also totally gluten-free with 25 mg of premium CBD and 15 mg of organic CBN per a gummy. Similar to Batch, these pectin gummies also have 25 mg of passion flower extract and 50 mg of L-theanine to help ease you into a relaxed state.*
Plus, they're available as with full-spectrum hemp, too.
Sourcing: FOCL CBD is grown on a hemp farm in New Mexico, although it’s sometimes sourced from other U.S.-based growers that meet the brand’s highest standards. The product goes through supercritical CO2 extraction—which is a non-toxic and environmentally safe process—and is packaged in a recyclable container.
Transparency: FOCL CBD products are third-party lab tested and you can view the results of assessments here.
Best for travel: Medterra CBD & Melatonin Sleep Tight Gummies
Pros:
- Highly rated by customers
- Natural strawberry flavor
- Innovative, multi-ingredient formula
Cons:
- Formulated with melatonin (a hormone)
- No organic ingredients
Medterra Sleep Tight CBD Gummies are made of citrus and pectin and boast 50 mg of CBD isolate. The strawberry-flavored poppable is also formulated with a slew of sleep-inducing ingredients to help lull you to snoozeville, including calming lemon balm, cozy chamomile, L-theanine, passionflower, and 5-HTP, which is best known for boosting serotonin in your brain.* Just beware that the supplement also contains 3 mg of melatonin, which makes this pick best for adjusting to a new sleep pattern when traveling or starting a new job (but not for the long term).*
The gummies have over 1,200 rave customer reviews on the brand’s website and average a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. In a survey administered to 114 customers by the brand, just over 98% of respondents reported “experiencing better sleep,” while just under 87% reported “falling asleep faster.”*
Sustainability & Packaging: Per its FAQ page, the brand’s CBD is grown under the Kentucky Hemp Pilot Program, which is 100% compliant with Section 7606 of the 2014 Farm Bill and 100% legal at the federal level. Gummies also come packaged in a certified PCR recyclable bag. Gummies also come packaged in a certified PCR recyclable bag.
Transparency: Medterra products are also third-party lab tested and you can view the results of the sleep gummies assessment here.
Best with CBN: Extract Labs Cannabinoid Gummies PM Formula
Pros:
- Company controls every step of production
- Highly recommended by users
- Features several organic “other ingredients”
- Kosher, halal, vegan, non-GMO
Cons:
- Customers note slight aftertaste of hemp
- Only available online
- Nutritional info (calories, sugars) not obvious
Extract Labs is not only a CBD company, but they also have their own analytical testing laboratory in house. From the hemp extract to the final product, this brand is committed to research and innovative formulations that follow FDA cGMP regulations. Extract Labs also owns and operates every aspect of its products’ production—from farming and harvesting to packaging and shipping.
One bottle yields 30 servings of the sugar-coated candy supplements that come in a mix of Lemonade, Mixed Berry, and Orange Cream flavors. Each pectin gummy has 30 mg of CBD, as well as 10 mg of CBN, or cannabinol, a phytochemical compound also derived from the Cannabis sativa plant that is believed to help promote sleepiness.* In addition to organic vegetable juice, turmeric, annatto, and spirulina for color, other ingredients include organic tapioca syrup and cane sugar, which help mask the taste of hemp oil (though some product reviewers note they still experience an earthy aftertaste).
Sourcing: Extract Labs CBD Gummies feature American grown hemp and are extracted, refined, formulated under, and shipped from a cGMP facility in Boulder, Colorado. Pesticides and heavy metals are not used during the farming process.
Transparency: Extract Labs CBD gummies are third-party lab tested and you can view the results of your batch here.
What to look for in a hemp CBD gummy for sleep:
When shopping for the best hemp CBD gummies for sleep, experts say there are a few key factors to consider.
Ingredient List
Arguably the most important is the product’s ingredients list. When it comes to hemp, founder and lead formulator of JBK Wellness Labs, Jenelle Kim, DACM, L.Ac., says you want to look for organically grown hemp that has ideally been third-party tested by an independent lab not affiliated with the brand. A COA or certificate of analysis should be readily available on the site to confirm quality and safety.
Potency
The product’s potency is vital, too. Potency refers to the dose of phytocannabinoids (with the star being CBD, of course) in each gummy serving. For calming relaxation and sleep support, according to herbalist, chemist, and trained CBD expert, Heather Beach, Ph.D., you should “look for 20 milligrams of CBD or more,” in a hemp CBD gummy.* But since every person’s biology is unique, a more gentle dose may be viable. Botanical extracts and their health impact are quite personalized in that way..
Transparency
As for red flags to keep an eye out for, Kim warns against brands that have more marketing information, sales, and promotions cluttering their websites than they do information about the actual product and its ingredients (the active ingredients and other ones, too). If the brand isn’t transparent about where its hemp is sourced from (region is nice, but specific state or country is ideal), lab test results for purity and potency, etc., be wary.
What’s more, when shopping for broad- and full-spectrum formulas, Beach notes that combinations of different cannabinoids can affect an individual’s experience with a product. “If you find that you are not falling asleep faster, staying asleep longer, or are having adverse reactions,” Beach says, “it is best to stop the CBD gummy and search for other sources of relief.”
How to use CBD gummies for sleep.
What kind of CBD should I take?
There are three main types of hemp CBD sources: CBD isolate, broad-spectrum hemp, and full-spectrum hemp.
CBD isolate is CBD void of any other ingredients or cannabinoids, while broad-spectrum hemp formulas include the additional compounds found within the cannabis plant, but intentionally minus THC. Registered RDN and certified holistic cannabis practitioner, Emily Kyle, MS tells mbg these may include “cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes,” but never THC.
Full-spectrum hemp, on the other hand, does have trace levels of THC, as well as all of the native botanical compounds (i.e., other phytocannabinoids plus terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids) you would find in a broad-spectrum CBD (hence the name “full”). However, in order to be considered federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, full-spectrum hemp in the U.S. cannot have more than 0.3% THC by dry weight. (In the European Union, it’s even more strict at less than 0.2% THC by dry weight).
According to Kyle, when determining what kind of CBD gummies are best for sleep, full-spectrum hemp is widely considered the best option, as the full array of cannabinoids and terpenes present contribute to the “entourage effect.”
Broad-spectrum hemp and CBD isolates, on the other hand, are better suited for those who do not want any trace of THC in their systems. Ergo, what kind of CBD you should take will ultimately depend on your personal needs and preferences. Remember to always discuss with your healthcare provider before starting any supplement.
When should I take it?
Always follow the specific hemp gummy product’s instructions, but in general, anywhere between 30 to 60 minutes before bed is an ideal time to take CBD gummies for sleep. Since it’s a confection, you’ll want to brush your teeth afterwards, of course. However, because different products include unique formulas and ingredients, Kim advises referencing the product label for specific instructions: “Your body digests different food at different rates, so the type of gummy and what ingredients it is made of play a factor.”
How do I determine the correct dosage?
The golden rule experts advise following when figuring out how many CBD gummies you should take for sleep is to always start with a small dose and to increase the dosage in small increments if needed.
“Because CBD does not create a ‘high’ feeling like THC does, it can be hard to tell which dose is right for you at first,” Kyle tells mbg. However, because the dosage of CBD gummies is measured in increments, it’s easy to control and adjust your dosage until you figure out how much CBD is good for sleep at night. “My best advice is to be patient and willing to experiment for a week or two so you can have enough time to assess how you feel as you increase the dosage,” Kyle says, adding that it might be beneficial to keep a journal and jot down your experiences with each dosage. (This is why partnering with your healthcare provider before starting is essential.)
How should I store hemp CBD gummies?
To optimize your product's freshness and safety, you'll want to store hemp CBD gummies at room temperature away from light and nearby sources of heat and humidity. Keep the container tightly sealed for longevity of the product (and because gummies can harden) and to reduce external things like microbial contamination.
FAQ
Are there side effects of hemp CBD gummies for sleep?
Kyle notes that while potential side effects of hemp CBD products tend to be mild, “dry mouth, fatigue, and some digestive issues such as loose stools” can occur. Of course, the potential side effect of tiredness is viewed as a benefit for others seeking a good night’s rest.* That said, the side effects you experience from taking hemp gummies might not be a result of ingesting the CBD cannabinoid itself, but rather, due to the other ingredients included in the supplement, “such as MCT oil,” per Kyle. MCT oil is often sourced from coconuts, which people with tree nut sensitivities will want to avoid.
What happens if you eat expired hemp CBD gummies?
Expired hemp CBD gummies will likely be quite hard and not very palatable, so you won’t enjoy them. Safety is, of course, the other major consideration. Since gummies are made up of ingredients like sugar, syrup, and oiI, you would ideally avoid consuming those past their lifetime. What’s more, Kyle explains that taking expired hemp CBD gummies probably won’t offer the same or significant benefits, since the active ingredients (CBD and other active ingredients) do have shelf lives and can lose potency. Bottom line: Always check a product’s best-buy date before consumption.
Will hemp CBD gummies make me tired the next day?
It’s possible that hemp CBD gummies will make some people feel tired and groggy the next day, depending on the dosage you take and any other cannabinoid, botanical extract, or other bioactive compounds present in the formulation. If the melatonin is in the formula, this hormone can induce grogginess. As a precaution, Kyle recommends first trying hemp CBD gummies on either a weekend night or when you don’t have anything to do the next day. This allows time to properly assess how your body reacts and to adjust your dosage accordingly (if needed).
The takeaway.
There are a myriad of methods for lulling yourself into a deep sleep, but sometimes even the most tried-and-true strategies fall flat. Taking CBD gummies for sleep is an option for those struggling to fall and stay asleep throughout the night. These hemp delights taste like candy and promote a good night's rest, making them the game-changer you might just need to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.*
Julia Guerra is a health and wellness writer reporting for mindbodygreen, Elite Daily, and INSIDER. Formerly the beauty editor for BestProducts.com, she's contributed to Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, PopSugar, and more. A book worm and fitness enthusiast, her happiest moments are spent with her husband, family, sipping tea, and cuddling with her Tabby cat, Aria.