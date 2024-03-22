5 Best CBD Gummies For Sleep, Tested By Our Editors
Sleep is essential to brain function, immunity, muscle repair, and metabolic health—yet most of us aren't getting enough of it.
Instead of settling for restless nights and cranky mornings, research shows taking 25mg of cannabidol or CBD can put your body into a relaxed state before bedtime.*
But not all CBD products are made the same, especially the formulas for sleep. Many brands pump their gummies with melatonin—which is a hormone that's should not be taken long-term—or opt for sugar-heavy formulas made with artificial dyes and flavorings.
Considering we take CBD to support our health and not deter it, we set out on a mission to find the best CBD gummies for sleep on the market.
Our editors started by vetting CBD brands based on their transparency around product testing via COAs (certificate of analysis). We then did deep dives into every CBD gummy formula, ensuring the formulas had minimal (and primarily organic) ingredients with no melatonin.
Our final vetted list included about a dozen CBD gummies, which our editors then tested for weeks to understand the impact of the CBD on our their sleep.
During this process, we whittled down final selections for the best CBD gummies for sleep to just five options. Below uncover which brands made the cut, along with direct quotes from our tester's about these gummies transformed their sleep.
- Best full-spectrum: Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies ($60)
- Best with THC: Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies ($50)
- Best with CBN: Slumber Deep ZZZs ($60)
- Best broad-spectrum: FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies ($54)
- Best without melatonin: Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies Calm ($45)
How we picked the best CBD gummies for sleep
- We looked closely at ingredients: Like any other supplement, it's important to be cognizant of what exactly you're consuming when ingesting a hemp CBD gummy. We checked the labels of each product to ensure ingredients were organic and clean and that the supplements were made without synthetic dyes or artificial flavorings.
- We checked brand transparency: The brands featured here are transparent with customers, making information available to the public regarding sourcing, CBD dose per serving, certificates of analysis (COAs), third-party testing policies, lab results, and complete active and excipient ingredient lists.
- We paid close attention to brand reputation: Is the brand beloved by loyal customers that keep coming back for more? If the answer is yes, then it's one worth looking into. We determined these trustworthy brands by opting for companies with no false onsite health claims or issues reported to the Better Business Bureau (BBB)—as well as rave reviews from customers.
- We made note of where brands source their ingredients: Commercial production of industrial hemp in the U.S. has only been legal since 2018, and government regulations surrounding pesticide residues (i.e., safe amounts) are not clearly defined. Unfortunately, the hemp crop attracts plenty of pests—so chemical pesticide and herbicides are common, which can be toxic when ingested in certain amounts over time. Organic crops, or those sourced from the European Union, were essential for this reason.
- We considered sugar content: All products included in our list have less than 3g of sugar per gummy. We also aimed to find brands using inventive ways to sweeten their sleep aids with either natural fruit juices or cane sugar.
- We tested numerous brands: Our team sampled gummies to give feedback on taste and efficacy. Each tester took the gummies for at least one week and tracked the impact on their sleep during that period.
Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies by Batch
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Strength
- Moderate
- Dose
- 25mg CBD per serving
- Servings
- 30
Why we picked Batch
When you first bite into Batch's CBD + CBN nighttime gummies, you're met with a strong hemp flavor. This flavor note is common in most full-spectrum hemp products, which means the gummy has the full array of the hemp plant's cannabinoids—including THC—and native compounds like terpenes and flavonoids. (And don't worry about that trace amount of THC; it's legal as long as it's accounts for less than 0.3% by dry weight.)
Most of our editors stick with full-spectrum hemp because its thought to encourage the entourage effect, which means the odds of these gummies supporting a relaxed state are even higher.*
Although we'd only consider Batch's vegan gummies a moderate potency at 25mg of CBD per gummy, we like that the formula also packs 25 mg of passion flower extract (an herb best known for easing feelings of stress) and 50 mg of L-theanine, an amino acid bioactive compound thought to promote relaxation at bedtime.*
We've found this makes the perfect sleep-inducing combo with our commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante counting these among her favorite CBD gummies for sleep. Plus, she loved that the gummies were flavored with real fruit and made with organic sugar.
Key ingredients: Full-spectrum hemp extract, CBN isolate, passion flower extract, L-theanine
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Made with non-GMO & vegan-friendly ingredients (some are organic)
- Natural flavors (raspberry) and colors (fruit)
- Features other botanicals & bioactives
- Strong hemp flavor may be off-putting to some
- Tree nut allergen consideration (due to organic coconut oil)
What our tester says
What our tester says
"While these gummies may have a similar ingredient list to others on the list, they definitely taste the strongest of hemp. I found that one and half gummies (or about 37mg of hemp CBD) provided just the right amount of calm.* Plus, I loved that the container allowed me to use a QR code to easily access COA results."'
Organic CBD Gummies by Cornbread Hemp
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Servings
- 30
- Vegan
- Yes
- Sugar
- 2g per gummy
Why we picked Cornbread Hemp Organic CBD Gummies
Cornbread Hemp separates itself from competitors in a few ways. First off, its pectin gummies are fully USDA-certified organic, instead of just incorporating a couple organic ingredients.
The vegan formula also skips artificial food dyes and high-fructose corn syrup, instead relying on smart swaps like organic blue agave, tapioca syrup, and cane sugar. (The formula is so impressive our vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is a personal fan.)
And even the hemp CBD itself is unique; the company separates the flower of the hemp plant from the rest of its components, including the stalk, leaves, and stems. This subtle changes makes their products slightly different from other competitors.
The gummies are available in two strengths: a moderate 20 mg or strong 50 mg of CBD per serving. Due to the use of full-spectrum hemp extract, the gummies also have either 1 or 2 mg of THC.
Key ingredients: Organic hemp flower extract, organic ginger
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- USDA certified organic
- Incredibly clean formula
- Available in two strengths
- Suitable for vegans
- Trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)
- Stronger hemp flavor
What a registered dietitian & nutrition PhD says
What a registered dietitian & nutrition PhD says
"Aside from the amazing visibility of Cornbread Hemp's hemp growing and flower harvesting in Kentucky, I enjoy the berry flavor of this hemp CBD gummy. In addition to the useful 20 mg dose of CBD per serving from my favorite type of hemp extract (the organic, full-spectrum variety), this vegan gummy's excipient profile—you know, the 'other ingredients'—are incredibly clean, organic, and innovative. While the 20 mg CBD potency is relaxing for me around sleepy time, a taller or larger individual might prefer the higher strength 50 mg hemp CBD gummies. Hemp preference and regimens are personalized, but this is one of my favs in the current market." — Ferira
Slumber Deep ZZZs
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Strength
- Moderate
- Dose
- 25mg CBD per serving
- Servings
- 30
Why we picked Slumber Deep ZZZs
If you need a natural sleep aid that supports an even mood ahead of bedtime, look no further than these Deep ZZZs from Slumber.* The low-sugar formula combines CBD with cannabinol (CBN).
The cannabinoid is a byproduct of THC, which means it interacts differently with your body's endocannabinoid system (ECS).
While research on CBN is limited, some evidence suggests CBN can promote sleep1 when combined with THC.* Luckily, this formula has 3mg of THC—and don't worry! That's still with the federal limit of 0.3% THC by dry weight stipulated by the 2018 Farm Bill.
Although these are a moderate strength by our internal CBD standards, our tester felt they were definitely on the stronger side.
Key ingredients: Full-spectrum hemp, CBN isolate
We tested it: Check out our full Slumber CBN review here.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Pairs CBD with CBN
- Vegan-friendly formula
- Minimal ingredient list
- Has THC (if that's not your thing)
- Not available in Colorado
What our tester says
What our tester says
"While these did help me fall asleep extremely quickly, I definitely felt the effects of THC (even though these meet the guidelines of the 2018 Farm Bill, which requires all hemp products to have less than 0.3% THC by dry weight). I love that these only have 2g of sugar per serving, where most competitors have closer to 4g. But I'd definitely take a more cautious approach to consuming these gummies."
FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Drops
- Type
- Full-spectrum, Broad-spectrum
- Potency
- Moderate; 33 mg per 1 ml dropper
- CBD per bottle
- 1,000 mg
- Servings
- 30
Why we picked FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies
FOCL CBD + CBN Gummies have quite the résumé. Not only are they our top pick for best broad-spectrum CBD sleep gummies, but they're also vegan-friendly and non-GMO.
Featuring a handful of organic ingredients (tapioca and coconut oil), they're also totally gluten-free with 25 mg of premium CBD and 15 mg of organic CBN per gummy.
Similar to Batch, these vegan gummies also have 25 mg of passion flower extract and 50 mg of L-theanine to help ease you into a relaxed state.*
Plus, they're available with full-spectrum hemp, as pictured above.
Key ingredients: L-theanine, passion flower extract, broad-spectrum (or full-spectrum) hemp, CBN isolate
We tested it: Check out our full FOCL review.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- THC-free (broad-spectrum variety)
- Made with premium hemp CBD & organic CBN
- Comes in broad- and full-spectrum varieties
- Not all ingredients in the formula are organic
- Tree nut allergen consideration (due to organic coconut oil)
What our tester says
What our tester says
"These gummies have the closest taste and consistency to traditional candy of any CBD products that I've tried, but there's a slightly bitter aftertaste that gives the hemp away. I found the combination of CBD, CBN, and L-theanine really supported a relaxed state, and I woke up the next morning feeling well-rested. While there could be plenty of factors at play, this was the only change I made in my nightly routine."*
Calm Gummies by Charlotte's Web
- Potency
- Gentle, 10mg of CBD per serving; Moderate, 25mg of CBD per serving
- Type
- Broad-Spectrum
- Servings
- 30
- Vegan
- Yes
Why we picked Charlotte's Web Calm Gummies
Charlotte's Web was this writer's first introduction to the CBD world; the B Corp was founded by the seven Stanley Brothers (Joel, Jesse, Jared, Josh, Jordan, Jon, and Austin), who created a unique strain, or cultivar, of U.S.-grown hemp.
Although the brand does offer CBD gummies specifically for sleep, they contain melatonin and shouldn't be consumed on a nightly basis. Instead, opt for the brand's Calm CBD gummies, which feature lemon balm (a calming herbal extract known to promote sleep) instead.* '
You'll get the same calm-evoking perks without the grogginess!*
Plus, these vegan-friendly pectin gummies are naturally flavored with juices from fruits and vegetables.
Key ingredients: Lemon balm, full-spectrum hemp extract
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- A gentle dose of CBD that’s great for beginners
- Easy to adjust the dosage
- Established long-standing hemp brand
- Not entirely organic
- Strong hemp flavor may be off-putting for some
What our tester says
What our tester says
"These gummies help me feel relaxed before bedtime, as long as I remember to take them about an hour in advance. I would recommend these to someone who doesn’t mind the taste of hemp, as the lemon lime flavoring doesn’t mask the potent taste (or smell) of the plant. The texture is gooey, and I stick with the suggested two gummy dosage for the full calming effect."*
CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
- Type
- Broad-spectrum
- Strength
- Strong
- Dose
- 50mg of CBD per serving
- Servings
- 30
Why we picked CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
These berry-flavored gummies have the lowest sugar content on our list, which is great for anyone watching their sugar intake. They're available in one crowd-pleasing berry flavor.
With 25mg CBD per gummy, you can opt for the stronger, full two-gummy serving (50mg), or take just one for a lower dosage. These gummies have one of the best prices per mg of CBD, too.
Key ingredients: Broad-spectrum hemp extract
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- A gentle dose of CBD that’s great for beginners
- Easy to adjust the dosage
- Established long-standing hemp brand
- Not entirely organic
- Strong hemp flavor may be off-putting for some
What our tester says
What our tester says
Our tester tried these gummies (alongside a few other CBDfx products) for a few days and appreciated the way they didn't make her feel groggy in the morning. She did report a bit of a grainy texture and a bitter aftertaste. This is common in hemp CBD gummies, but likely even stronger because these are low in sugar. Still, it's a fair tradeoff if you're trying to cut back on sugar but still like to take CBD in gummy form.
Comparing the CBD gummies
|Product
|CBD type
|Cost
|Cost per mg
|Potency per serving
|Servings
|Sugar per gummy (grams)
|Organic hemp
|Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies
|Full-spectrum
|$60
|$0.08
|Moderate: 25mg CBD per serving
|30
|2.5g
|Yes
|Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies
|Full-spectrum
|$40
|$0.13
|Moderate: 20mg CBD per serving
|15
|2g
|Yes
|FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies
|Full-spectrum or broad-spectrum
|$59
|$0.08
|Moderate: 25mg CBD per serving
|30
|2.5g
|No
|Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies Calm
|Full-spectrum
|$30
|$0.20
|Gentle: 10mg CBD per serving
|15
|1.5g
|Yes
|CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
|Broad-spectrum
|$55
|$0.04
|Strong: 50mg CBD per serving
|30
|.5g
|No
CBD vs. melatonin
While many people take melatonin to help with sleep on a nightly basis, no research has been done on the impact of taking melatonin longterm.
What's more, many supplements opt for high doses of melatonin—sometimes upwards of 20 milligrams—when the research points to just .05mg to 5mg5 for resetting your circadian rhythm (or internal clock). Per a previous interview with Ferira, this modest dose "mimics physiological melatonin levels."
As a result, we don't recommend taking melatonin on a nightly basis. However there are rare instances where it might be beneficial for some, such as those traveling or starting a new work schedule, who need to reset their internal clocks.
How CBD impacts sleep
Although plenty of CBD brands create special sleep supplement formulas, hemp CBD can only benefit your sleep so much.*
Unlike THC, it's thought that CBD doesn't bind directly to the brain and make you feel tired, California-based physician Bonni Goldstein, M.D., previously told mbg.
Instead, CBD is believed to interact with other cannabinoid receptors in a unique way that helps promote a steadier mood and better stress management.* So even though many people think CBD helps you fall asleep, it's often just a side effect of your body's more relaxed state from introducing a balancing and calm-promoting phytocannabinoid into your endocannabinoid system or ECS.*
A large case series study6 published in the Permanente Journal supports this idea; it found that taking between 25 to 75mg of hemp CBD can promote mental and physical relaxation.* So instead of counting sheep, your calmed mind should easily fall asleep.
Knowing the power of CBD is limited, it's important to find formulas that don't solely rely on the cannabinoid to put you to sleep. Other botanical ingredients that promote calm—such as chamomile7, lavender8, L-theanine9, lemon balm10, and magnesium11—should also be incorporated into the formula to ensure your pick can actually help you snooze.*
Just be warned that quite a few brands make CBD gummies for sleep with melatonin. We recommend avoiding these options for daily consumption, as they may throw off your body's natural production of the hormone.
What to look for in a CBD gummy for sleep
When shopping for the best CBD gummies for sleep, experts say there are a few key factors to consider:
Ingredient List
Arguably the most important is the product's ingredients list. When it comes to hemp, founder and lead formulator of JBK Wellness Labs Jenelle Kim, DACM, L.Ac., says you want to look for organically grown hemp that has ideally been third-party tested by an independent lab not affiliated with the brand. A COA, or certificate of analysis, should be readily available on the site to confirm quality and safety.
Potency
The product's potency is vital, too. Potency refers to the dose of phytocannabinoids (with the star being CBD, of course) in each gummy serving. For calming relaxation and sleep support, according to herbalist, chemist, and trained CBD expert Heather Beach, PhD, you should "look for 20 milligrams of CBD or more" in a hemp CBD gummy.*
Transparency
As for red flags to keep an eye out for, Kim warns against brands that have more marketing information, sales, and promotions cluttering their websites than they do information about the actual product and its ingredients (the active ingredients and other ones, too). If the brand isn't transparent about where its hemp is sourced from (region is nice, but specific state or country is ideal), lab test results for purity and potency, etc., be wary.
What's more, when shopping for broad- and full-spectrum formulas, Beach notes that combinations of different cannabinoids can affect an individual's experience with a product. "If you find that you are not falling asleep faster, staying asleep longer, or are having adverse reactions," Beach says, "it is best to stop the CBD gummy and search for other sources of relief."
CBD Glossary
Endocannabinoid system (ECS): A cellular-level communication network involving cannabinoids, cannabinoid receptors, and specific enzymes. This unique, whole-body system is responsible for maintaining homeostasis across all the body’s organs and physiological functions, including but not limited to stress resilience, mood, sleep, appetite, inflammatory balance, and pain modulation.
Cannabinoids: Unique bioactive compounds that interact with your body’s endocannabinoid receptors. Your body creates cannabinoids (called endocannabinoids, like anandamide and 2-AG) and you can also ingest them (called phytocannabinoids, like CBD) from certain plants like Cannabis sativa, aka hemp.
Cannabidiol: The formal name for CBD, a unique phytocannabinoid compound found in the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa).
Full-spectrum hemp: Full-spectrum hemp has the “full spectrum” or array of the hemp plant’s cannabinoids—including CBD—as well as other beneficial native compounds, like terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. This full array of intrinsic botanical bioactives is thought to facilitate the “entourage effect.” By law, full-spectrum hemp extracts in the U.S. can have up to 0.3% THC by dry weight (i.e., trace levels).
Broad-spectrum hemp: Broad-spectrum hemp retains many of the beneficial compounds found in full-spectrum hemp but filters out any THC. These extracts are sometimes referred to as “THC-free” products.
CBD isolate: CBD isolate products have a single cannabinoid: CBD. As a result, they won’t provide the “entourage effect” from the full array of hemp bioactives.
Terpenes: Unique aromatic bioactive phytonutrient compounds that give many plants their unique aroma, flavor, and beneficial biological properties.
Flavonoids: A large family of polyphenolic phytonutrients found in many plants (including hemp) that give particular flavors, colors, and health properties.
More CBD gummy tips
When to take CBD gummies before bed
Always follow the specific hemp gummy product's instructions, but in general, anywhere between 30 and 60 minutes before bed is an ideal time to take CBD gummies for sleep.
Since it's a confection, you'll want to brush your teeth afterward. However, because different products include unique formulas and ingredients, Kim advises referencing the product label for specific instructions: "Your body digests different food at different rates, so the type of gummy and what ingredients it is made of play a factor."
How many CBD gummies for sleep should you take?
The golden rule experts advise following when figuring out how many CBD gummies you should take for sleep is to always start with a small dose and to increase the dosage in increments (if needed).
"Because CBD does not create a 'high' feeling like THC does, it can be hard to tell which dose is right for you at first," Kyle tells mbg. However, because the dosage of CBD gummies is measured in increments, it's easy to control and adjust your dosage until you figure out how much CBD is good for sleep at night.
"My best advice is to be patient and willing to experiment for a week or two so you can have enough time to assess how you feel as you increase the dosage," Kyle says, adding that it might be beneficial to keep a journal and jot down your experiences with each dosage. (This is why partnering with your health care provider before starting is essential.)
How to store CBD gummies
To optimize your product's freshness and safety, you'll want to store hemp CBD gummies at room temperature away from light and nearby sources of heat and humidity. Keep the container tightly sealed for longevity of the product (and because gummies can harden) and to reduce external things like microbial contamination.
Why quality sleep matters for your longevity
Inadequate sleep quality (and quantity!) can take a huge toll on your health and well-being. Studies show that lack of sleep can lead to poor focus and daytime performance, but exacerbate conditions such as hypertension, depression, and anxiety12.
That's why it's crucial to take stock of your sleep hygiene and make improvements wherever you can.
Beyond CBD gummies, there are a handful of other ways to improve your relationship with sleep. Sticking to a regular schedule, avoiding screen time before bed, and meditation are all easy (and free) ways to encourage a better sleep.
Want more suggestions? Check out our list of 20 science-backed ways to fall asleep naturally.
FAQ
Are there side effects of CBD gummies for sleep?
Kyle notes that while potential side effects of hemp CBD products tend to be mild, "dry mouth, fatigue, and some digestive issues such as loose stools" can occur. Of course, the potential side effect of tiredness is viewed as a benefit for others seeking a good night's rest.* That said, the side effects you experience from taking hemp gummies might not be a result of ingesting the CBD cannabinoid itself but rather due to the other ingredients included in the supplement, "such as MCT oil," per Kyle. MCT oil is often sourced from coconuts, which people with tree nut sensitivities will want to avoid.
What happens if you eat expired CBD gummies?
Expired hemp CBD gummies will likely be quite hard and not very palatable, so you won’t enjoy them. Safety is, of course, the other major consideration. Since gummies are made up of ingredients like sugar, syrup, and oiI, you would ideally avoid consuming those past their lifetime. What's more, Kyle explains that taking expired hemp CBD gummies probably won't offer the same or significant benefits, since the active ingredients (CBD and other active ingredients) do have shelf lives and can lose potency. Bottom line: Always check a product's best-buy date before consumption.
Will CBD gummies make me tired the next day?
It's possible that hemp CBD gummies will make some people feel tired and groggy the next day, depending on the dosage you take and any other cannabinoid, botanical extract, or other bioactive compounds present in the formulation. If melatonin is in the formula, this hormone can induce grogginess. As a precaution, Kyle recommends first trying hemp CBD gummies on either a weekend night or when you don't have anything to do the next day. This allows time to properly assess how your body reacts and to adjust your dosage accordingly (if needed).
Do CBD gummies have an intoxicating effect?
It's unlikely. The intoxicating effects of cannabis come from THC or cannabinoid delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. By law, full-spectrum hemp products have less than 0.3% THC by dry weight—so that means you shouldn't get the typical “high” associated with THC. However, trace amounts of THC can start to add up in products with high doses of full-spectrum hemp. As a result, you should always read the label to understand the amount of THC in a product.
The takeaway
There are myriad methods for lulling yourself into a deep sleep, but sometimes even the most tried-and-true strategies fall flat. Taking CBD gummies for sleep is an option for those struggling to fall and stay asleep throughout the night. These hemp delights taste like candy and promote a good night's rest, making them the game-changer you might just need to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.*
What we've updated since publishing:
What we've updated since publishing:
12/24: Our team added original photography, along with tester quotes and takeaways, to better help readers find the right formula for their individual needs. We also added information pertaining to the total sugar in each gummy, and updated our pick for best CBD gummies with melatonin to reflect a product reformulation and repackaging by Medterra.
1/17: We added additional information about melatonin to help readers decide whether or not they want a CBD gummy formulated with the hormone.
2/3: Brand images were replaced with photos taken by testers. We also added the cost per mg of CBD to help shoppers find the options offering the best value.
2/22: Our team updated the subnav to help readers better navigate content and find the exact information needed. We also added a cheat sheet for understanding CBD dosage.
3/1: Our team added additional information to the FAQ, as well as additional comments from testers about the flavor of each gummy. We also added information on whether brands offered subscription discounts.
3/9: We updated the copy to include key ingredients.
3/16: The latest update includes a CBD glossary breaking down the basics of hemp.
4/19: We updated this article to highlight our team's standout picks.
5/19: We added a low-sugar option and a comparison table to help you see how these gummies stack up.
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