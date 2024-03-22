12/24: Our team added original photography, along with tester quotes and takeaways, to better help readers find the right formula for their individual needs. We also added information pertaining to the total sugar in each gummy, and updated our pick for best CBD gummies with melatonin to reflect a product reformulation and repackaging by Medterra.

1/17: We added additional information about melatonin to help readers decide whether or not they want a CBD gummy formulated with the hormone.

2/3: Brand images were replaced with photos taken by testers. We also added the cost per mg of CBD to help shoppers find the options offering the best value.

2/22: Our team updated the subnav to help readers better navigate content and find the exact information needed. We also added a cheat sheet for understanding CBD dosage.

3/1: Our team added additional information to the FAQ, as well as additional comments from testers about the flavor of each gummy. We also added information on whether brands offered subscription discounts.

3/9: We updated the copy to include key ingredients.

3/16: The latest update includes a CBD glossary breaking down the basics of hemp.

4/19: We updated this article to highlight our team's standout picks.

5/19: We added a low-sugar option and a comparison table to help you see how these gummies stack up.