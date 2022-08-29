Although plenty of hemp CBD brands formulate special sleep supplement formulas, there are limitations to how much hemp oil can benefit your sleep.* Although hemp oil and hemp extract contains phytocannabinoids similar to those found in other forms of cannabis, by law hemp can only have trace levels (0.3% or less of THC by dry weight) of THC–a psychoactive compound. Unlike THC, it’s thought that other cannabinoids like CBD—they don’t bind directly to the brain and make you feel tired, California-based physician Bonni Goldstein, M.D., previously told mbg.

Instead these phytocannabinoids are thought to interact with cannabinoid receptors in unique ways to help promote a steadier mood and better stress management.* As a result, many people think hemp CBD helps you fall asleep—but it’s often just a side effect of your body’s more relaxed state from introducing balancing and calm-promoting phytocannabinoids into the endocannabinoid system.*

That being said, a large case series study published in The Permanente Journal, taking CBD (in the range of 25 to 75 milligrams per day) can promote mental and physical relaxation, and therefore help busy minds and bodies give in to rest more easily.* This can hopefully lead to falling asleep faster and staying asleep throughout the night.

As a result, it’s important to find formulas that don’t solely rely on hemp CBD to put you to sleep. Other botanical ingredients that promote calm—such as chamomile, lavender, L-theanine, lemon balm, and magnesium—should also be incorporated into the formula to ensure your pick can actually help you snooze.*

Although many brands make hemp CBD gummies for sleep with melatonin, we recommend avoiding these options for daily consumption, as they may throw off your body’s natural production of the hormone.