20 Science-Backed Ways to Fall Asleep Naturally & Quickly

Our bodies have an internal clock that is regulated by the rising and setting of the sun, called the circadian rhythm. When it's light outside, our bodies receive the internal signal to be awake and active and, as the sun sets, we receive the internal signal that it is time to rest.

According to physician and stress expert Eva Selhub, M.D., "Our [internal] clocks are actually fairly screwed up because we don't abide by nature's rhythms." She explains that everything from staying up late to eating a poor diet can mess with the circadian rhythm.

In order to get our best sleep, it's important to stay in sync with the body's natural rhythm. Selhub says, "The more regular your sleep, the better regulated your circadian rhythm will be."

If at all possible, get up and go to bed at the same time each day. Keeping a normal sleep schedule will help you stay in harmony with your body's internal clock, encouraging your body to fall asleep naturally.