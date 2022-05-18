To-do lists, fears and anxieties, and general discomforts have an annoying way of showing up in our lives right when it’s time for bed. Thankfully, there are plenty of holistic remedies that can help counteract racing thoughts that just get faster when the lights go out.

When relaxation is your end goal, breath becomes your most important ally. Simply taking deeper, more controlled breaths can be enough to lower your cortisol levels, since breathing into the diaphragm can stimulate the vagus nerve, which kickstarts your body’s parasympathetic response.

This is known as the relaxation response, and it’s been studied pretty extensively. A 2008 study in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that older people with chronically high blood pressure were able to lower their SBP by an average of 9.4 points over eight weeks using mind-body relaxation techniques that employed the breath.

Another in Psychoneuroendocrinology found that just 25 minutes of mindful meditation over a three-day span regulated participants' cortisol response and reduced self-reported psychological stress.

Below, an introduction to five meditation exercises that can help you use the power of the breath to relax and fall asleep more easily.