Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Be Star Athletes On The Field

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 12, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Women huddling with their team
Image by Hugo Fuentes / Stocksy
October 12, 2024

The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes the athletics department. Some prefer leisurely workouts like walking or taking a gentle swim, while others leave it all on the field and pride themselves on their athleticism.

Of course, we're not guaranteeing that the following signs will definitely be star athletes—or that the other signs don't have a chance at winning—but when thinking about the quintessential energy of the signs, these three are the ones to look out for on the field.

And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has these signs prominently placed in their chart (i.e., sun, moon, or rising sign, or even their Mars sign, which influences our energy levels, drive, and aggression).

1.

Aries

Coming in at number one—and as no surprise to anyone—is Aries. The fiery ram of the zodiac, Aries, is the first sign of the astrological year, and that means they approach everything in their life with gusto and passion.

These folks are extremely energetic and even a bit aggressive, so sports that require constant motion or even action, like tackling, are ideal for them. Think hockey, football, soccer, or even rugby. Of course, they won't turn down an invite to hit the gym, either.

But don't just take it from us—take a look at all these Aries athletes:

  • Damar Hamlin
  • Jordan Chiles
  • Randy Orton
  • Peyton Manning
  • Sha'Carri Richardson
  • JJ Watt
  • Adrian Peterson
2.

Leo

Up next, we have Leo, the bold and regal lion of the zodiac. Another fire sign, like Aries, Leo applies all their energy and passion to whatever they do—because they want to be the best. As you can imagine, that comes in handy when they're trying to win a game or set a new personal best.

Natural-born leaders, Leos are your quarterbacks, your pitchers, or your team captains. They're absolutely the star of the show wherever they go, and that includes in sports. They have all the confidence and drive it takes to win big.

There are a ton of famous Leo athletes we could shout out, but we'll leave you with a few:

  • Tom Brady
  • Ilona Maher
  • Usain Bolt
  • Hulk Hogan
  • AJ Green
  • Magic Johnson
  • Alexa Bliss
3.

Scorpio

And finally, coming in third for "most likely to be an athlete" is Scorpio. If you're surprised to see this mysterious and brooding sign on this list, think again! Just because Scorpios are edgy doesn't mean they won't throw down on the field.

They may not be a fire sign like Aries and Leo, but they are a fixed sign, giving them incredible reserves of stamina to push their athleticism to the next level. They're also extremely passionate and driven people, so if there's any competition, you can bet they're going to do what it takes to win.

You may have never guessed these famous athletes are all Scorpios:

  • Colin Kaepernick
  • Caitlyn Jenner
  • Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Tonya Harding
  • Michael Strahan
  • Jason Kelce
  • Pelé (Edson Arantes do Nascimento)

The takeaway

Someone's sign is never a guarantee that they'll lean towards a certain profession, but when it comes to athletics, certain signs are more inclined to sports than others. And for Aries, Leo, and Scorpio, they might just find that they do their best work on the field.

Popular Stories
