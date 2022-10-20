If you're at all privy to the world of astrology, you likely know your sun sign isn't the only one to pay attention to. And in fact, some argue your rising sign is just as important as your sun sign—with others saying it's actually even more important.

Here's what to know about rising signs, how to find yours, plus what each of the 12 signs says about your personality and the way you are perceived.

