Curious What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Appearance? Here's A Guide

If you've ever tried to play the guessing game of figuring out someone else's zodiac sign by their appearance, here's the thing: your look is actually more closely related to your rising sign than your sun sign. That person you swore was a Capricorn? They may actually be a Capricorn rising.

Of course, a person's appearance can't be traced back to their zodiac sign alone, but it's interesting to consider the way that astrology can relate to physical characteristics. Here are a few telltale traits of each and every rising sign.