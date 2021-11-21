The Zodiac's Most Thrill-Seeking Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over

Everything You Need To Know About Sagittarius: Personality Traits, Compatibility & More
Sagittarius is the ninth sign of the zodiac (November 21 to December 21), and it's represented by a centaur holding a bow and arrow. A mutable fire sign ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius (or Dhanus in Vedic astrology) energy is adventurous and expansive.
Here, we'll dive into the personality traits of Sagittarius and explore how this sign approaches life, love, career, and more.
Sagittarius personality traits.
Sagittarius energy is often big and bold. This is a sign that's always seeking, seeking, seeking. They're the quintessential adventurers of the zodiac.
We can begin to understand the nuances of Sagittarius by looking at its ruling planet, Jupiter, the expansive and benevolent force of the cosmos. Jupiter likes to see the big picture, always seeking wisdom, intuition, and cosmic law and order. Think of it as the bird's-eye view planet. Jupiter shows up in our lives to remind us of our larger purpose in this expansive universe.
Jupiter grants Sagittarius its affinity for adventure and novelty. Sag is also associated with the ninth house in astrology—the realm of higher education, foreign travel, spirituality, and wisdom. This is a sign that will travel to far reaches of the globe searching for truth.
Sagittarius is represented by the centaur, or archer, a mythological creature (half-horse, half-human) that's often pointing a bow and arrow toward the sky. The horse portion of this Sagittarius symbol is unruly, relentless, beastly, and strong (just think about the force and beauty of wild horses). The human portion is wisdom-seeking and rational.
This speaks to the complicated conversation that's often going on in a Sagittarius' head. How can I balance my animal instincts with the more visionary, rational, truth-seeking part of myself? Since Sag is a fire sign, they tend to explore this question with plenty of heat, passion, and boldness.
Sag is also a mutable sign like Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces, meaning that they tend to be adaptable to change and like to mix up their daily routines often.
Sagittarius traits:
- Adventurous
- Adaptable
- Bold
- Curious
- Visionary
Challenges and opportunities for growth.
sleep support+
While Sags can be incredibly flexible and adaptable, this can translate to a degree of flakiness or inconsistency. They're always looking for the next adventure, and that can mean abandoning whatever other plans they may have already made.
Because of this, these folks can struggle with commitment in relationships and beyond and have a hard time finishing what they start. As such, it's important for Sags to balance their priorities, and even surround themselves with people more adept at follow-through, like the fixed signs, to help them get things done.
They would also do well to think before they speak, as they have a reputation for being straightforward to a (potentially hurtful) fault.
Sagittarius in love & sex
A typical Sag seeks emotional and physical thrills, and they're always trying to learn more about their partners. In romantic relationships, they want a travel companion in every sense of the term—someone to find higher meaning with on the road. They're not afraid to constantly leave the comfort zone of home and familiar territory.
Sagittarius folks can sometimes idealize partners and become disappointed after the thrill is gone. And like a wild horse, Sagittarians can also get easily stir-crazy in monogamous relationships. They may give you radio silence for hours (or even days) while going off into their own worlds. However, if you can roll with their unpredictable and thrill-seeking natures, there's never a dull moment when you're with this sign.
Sagittarians tend to be just as out-of-the-box in sex as in other areas of their lives. They're often willing to try anything to keep their partners on their toes and are constantly mixing it up in the bedroom.
Sagittarius in friendships
Sagittarius' true allegiance is to wisdom and adventure, and they do well with friends who can accept their centaur natures while also being down to go along for the ride sometimes.
Jupiter, Sagittarius' ruling planet, loves to please. This means that Sags are usually really gifted at making their friends and loved ones feel super special.
Sagittarius in career & money.
Unsurprisingly, the typical Sagittarius likes a high-energy, travel-heavy job. (But for a Sagittarius, travel can involve spiritual quests and journeys of the mind—not just flights in airplanes.)
Sagittarians make excellent professors, teachers, and spiritual advisers—any profession that lets them expand their minds and the minds of others.
Their mutable nature makes them adaptable to change, and Sags often make great freelancers. Jobs that are ultra-tedious or have strict and regular hours are less appealing to the typical Sagittarius. Remember, Sag is the archetypal visionary. This means that whatever they do, they're usually going to be looking at the bigger picture and how all of the parts of the problem fit together.
In an office setting, Sag's are the big idea people who seem to see into the future. (Remember that bow and arrow pointed up toward the sky?)
Sagittarius compatibility.
There are no absolutes when it comes to astrological compatibility, but Sags typically gravitate toward folks who can help them seek out wisdom and truth. Here are their most compatible and incompatible signs in friendship and love.
Compatible signs:
Incompatible signs:
Summary
Sagittarius is the thrill-seeking mutable fire sign of the zodiac. Those born under this sign can teach us to be our most adventurous, open-minded selves.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.