The Zodiac's Most Thrill-Seeking Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over

Sagittarius energy is often big and bold. This is a sign that's always seeking, seeking, seeking. They're the quintessential adventurers of the zodiac.

We can begin to understand the nuances of Sagittarius by looking at its ruling planet, Jupiter, the expansive and benevolent force of the cosmos. Jupiter likes to see the big picture, always seeking wisdom, intuition, and cosmic law and order. Think of it as the bird's-eye view planet. Jupiter shows up in our lives to remind us of our larger purpose in this expansive universe.

Jupiter grants Sagittarius its affinity for adventure and novelty. Sag is also associated with the ninth house in astrology—the realm of higher education, foreign travel, spirituality, and wisdom. This is a sign that will travel to far reaches of the globe searching for truth.

Sagittarius is represented by the centaur, or archer, a mythological creature (half-horse, half-human) that's often pointing a bow and arrow toward the sky. The horse portion of this Sagittarius symbol is unruly, relentless, beastly, and strong (just think about the force and beauty of wild horses). The human portion is wisdom-seeking and rational.

This speaks to the complicated conversation that's often going on in a Sagittarius' head. How can I balance my animal instincts with the more visionary, rational, truth-seeking part of myself? Since Sag is a fire sign, they tend to explore this question with plenty of heat, passion, and boldness.

Sag is also a mutable sign like Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces, meaning that they tend to be adaptable to change and like to mix up their daily routines often.