Everything You Need To Know About Astrology's 4 Mutable Signs
Within the zodiac, there are three classifications that all the signs fall under: cardinal, fixed, and mutable. The mutable signs are Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Here's what it means to be mutable and why it matters, according to the AstroTwins.
What is a mutable sign?
Mutable signs come at the end of each season. Gemini marks the end of spring, Virgo for summer, Sagittarius for fall, and Pisces at the end of winter.
This "ending" energy, the twins explain, makes mutable signs adaptable, good with change, and almost like the "editors of the zodiac."
They add that mutable signs, "take all the ideas, systems and information that other signs have built, and perfect it, getting it ready for prime time."
They're very adaptable and can go with the flow, so they don't have a problem finding a compromise everyone can agree on. They're solution-oriented and spontaneous, but the twins do note that too much mutable energy can lead to flakiness or a noncommittal attitude.
A deeper dive into each mutable sign.
Compared to the cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn), who start every season and are the leaders and trendsetters of the zodiac, and the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius), who are in the middle of each season and excellent at pushing things along and offering structure to plans, mutable signs are all about adaptability.
Here's a peek at how this transitional energy affects each of the mutable signs' personalities:
1. Gemini
Each of the three classifications of cardinal, fixed, and mutable include one sign of each element. In the case of Gemini, they embody mutable air.
So, the twins explain, their mutability shows up in conversation and way of thinking. Indeed, Geminis have a knack for chatting and are known to be witty and humorous. This dynamic communication style makes Geminis excellent "journalists, provocative writers, thought leaders, and wordsmiths," the twins say.
2. Virgo
Virgo is mutable earth, the twins say, so they bring their adaptability and refining skills to planning and organization (think: spreadsheet central.)
Virgos also make great coaches, as they're especially good at helping people create structures that help them sustain good habits. Earth energy comprises "the pillars of our lives," the twins add, and Virgos are always happy to improve upon those pillars.
3. Sagittarius
The fire of the mutable signs, Sagittarius is all about action, according to the twins and, particularly, getting other people to take action.
Of all the mutable signs, Sag is the best when it comes to activating and moving a project along—especially one that's stuck. While it's not quite the same "leadership" quality we see in cardinal signs, Sag definitely has a go-getter spirit that helps them keep things moving.
4. Pisces
If Sagittarius is good at getting projects unstuck, Pisces, which is mutable water, can get people's emotions unstuck. "Sometimes at their own detriment," the twins add, "because they can walk into a situation as an empath and suddenly trigger all these dormant feelings in people."
Nevertheless, they're often healers, because they "really know how to work with the energy of difficult, charged emotions that can come up in relationships or a group setting," the twins say.
Do mutable signs get along?
Mutable signs often get along well with one another. The twins do note that because the signs are all either square or opposite from each other on the zodiac wheel, which can be a challenging angle, these signs can get into power struggles if they don't play to their own strengths and "stay on their turf," so to speak.
"But when they do get along, they make incredibly duos; they can be very complementary," the twins say.
Since all of the mutable signs enjoy stimulating conversation, they can exchange great ideas and have very productive brainstorming sessions. It may just take some patience for those get-togethers to happen since mutable signs are known for being a bit flaky.
The twins note that "It's easier for mutable signs to get along with each other than the others because they do know how to adapt." Just watch out for any heated arguments, "because they're all verbally gifted," the twins add, so "if there's an argument and harsh words are thrown around, consider them verbally armed and dangerous."
How mutable signs can find balance.
While being an adaptable mutable sign is a great thing, it can also come with its own set of challenges.
First and foremost, the twins say that mutable signs need to stay aware of their tendency to "bite off more than they can chew." They should be wary of taking on too many projects and getting overwhelmed and know where their limits are. Just because you're good at multitasking doesn't mean you always should do it!
It also never hurts to keep a balance of cardinal and fixed signs in your life, the twins add. "Fixed signs can be very grounding," they explain, noting that they're good at "cutting through the BS and the fluff of indecision." (Mutable signs are known to talk themselves in or out of anything, which can lead to lots of second-guessing.)
And in the case of cardinal signs, they can help bring that "leading-the-charge" energy that mutable signs can sometimes lack, helping them to see projects through.
The bottom line.
While no sign—cardinal, fixed, or mutable—is better than any other, understanding the ins and outs of your chart, and how many signs you have in each of these three modalities, can give you an even greater understanding of how the qualities of mutability show up in your life and how to work with them.
