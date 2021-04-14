Mutable signs come at the end of each season. Gemini marks the end of spring, Virgo for summer, Sagittarius for fall, and Pisces at the end of winter.

This "ending" energy, the twins explain, makes mutable signs adaptable, good with change, and almost like the "editors of the zodiac."

They add that mutable signs, "take all the ideas, systems and information that other signs have built, and perfect it, getting it ready for prime time."

They're very adaptable and can go with the flow, so they don't have a problem finding a compromise everyone can agree on. They're solution-oriented and spontaneous, but the twins do note that too much mutable energy can lead to flakiness or a noncommittal attitude.