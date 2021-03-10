Struggling with Overwhelm? Using Breathwork as a Reset Could Be Your Answer

When our homes have morphed into offices, schools, and everything in between, it’s natural to start to feel overwhelmed by our thoughts. After all, with no physical boundaries or visual cues to separate that big work presentation from your downtime at home with the family, your brain struggles to switch gears, meaning life’s stressors start mounting on top of one another.

So the question remains: How can we create separation between our work life, home life, and everything else when the physical boundaries and sensory cues no longer exist? It’s all about creating mental barriers and breathwork is one of the most powerful and accessible tools available.

The beauty of breathwork is that it can truly be performed anywhere, at any moment, and it’s almost instantly effective. Something as simple as making your exhale last longer than your inhale has been shown to send the body into a more parasympathetic state, lowering blood pressure and cortisol levels.

Taking a moment for breathwork in transitionary periods — whether sitting in your car before you enter a chaotic household or at your home workspace before you shut your laptop for the evening — is a little like pressing the reset button. You’ll find your energy is clearer and you’re more easily able to focus on the task at hand, even if that ‘task’ is relaxing at home with the people you love.

We’ve partnered with breathwork coach, author, and speaker Richie Bostock or, ‘The Breath Guy,’ to create a guided breathwork experience for guests of Lexus Retreats in Motion. In a time when we’re ready to get back out in the world, but at our own pace and comfort level, our vehicles offer more than a way to get where we need to go. They are a destination and a sanctuary in and of themselves, and when we are able to park in a safe space, relax in the comfort of our vehicle, and switch on this guided breathwork experience, we’re able to hit reset and tackle whatever’s next with more clarity, focus, and calm. That's the thinking behind these driving-inspired retreats from Lexus.

