10 Expert-Backed Tips To Help You Have Better Conversations

Conversations are going to look different depending on who you're talking to and how close you are, but generally speaking, it's always a good to have an idea why you want to have the conversation in the first place.

"Get clear about your own motives for starting the conversation," couples' therapist Alicia Muñoz, LPC explains to mbg. "Are you motivated by pure curiosity? A desire to get to know someone better? A desire to build a stronger friendship? Do you have a specific goal in mind [...] like a job interview?"

When you're clear on your motive, she says, you can be open about it. People will naturally wonder why you're striking up a conversation, "and being clear about it from the start creates trust," she says. For example, if you were reaching out to a CEO on LinkedIn, you can explain from the get-go that you hope to work together. Or if you're on a dating app, simply telling someone you're interested in getting to know them can go a long way.

"Being up-front with people about your motives for starting conversations may feel vulnerable," Muñoz adds, "but others often experience it as clarifying and refreshing. It fosters a genuine connection."