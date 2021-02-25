10 Expert-Backed Tips To Help You Have Better Conversations

Sometimes people may not be the most forthcoming in conversation, and in some cases, this can be because it's simply not a good time to talk. "If someone doesn't seem to want to engage in a conversation with you," Muñoz explains, "you could ask them directly, 'Is this a bad time to talk? I want to connect with you, but I also want to respect this might not be a good time for you.'" This opens up the door for them to let you know where they're at, and you should be able to gauge whether they're interested.