A conversational narcissist is someone who constantly turns the conversation toward themselves and steps away when the conversation is no longer about them. They are generally uninterested in what other people have to say. In an mbg podcast episode, author and journalist Celeste Headlee describes it as "hogging the ball" in a conversation.

Remember, it's possible—and actually much more common—to have traits of narcissism without actually being a narcissist. This is typically the case with conversational narcissism. "Conversational narcissists don't necessarily meet the criteria for a formal diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD)," Wendy Behary, LCSW, tells mbg. "They're usually somewhere on the spectrum, though."

Those who aren't clinically diagnosed narcissists are generally just agenda-driven, says licensed psychologist Ramani Durvasula, Ph.D. In a fast-paced world, they're eager to get their point across quickly without making true connections.

"Some conversational narcissists may actually be very anxious," Durvasula says, "so they bind their anxiety by talking about what is familiar to them—which may be themselves."