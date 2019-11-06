38 Questions To Ask On A First Date To Really Get To Know Someone

"[People] are prioritizing matching with people who have similar beliefs and values," Melissa Hobley, OkCupid's chief marketing officer, tells mbg. "Beyond the most answered questions, we also took a look at the questions that got our users talking the most. Get this—some of the most commented on questions of all time happen to be recent questions we added in over the last year about border control, climate change, feminism, political beliefs, and voting. We know these are topics our users care about."