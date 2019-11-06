38 Questions To Ask On A First Date To Really Get To Know Someone

Wondering what to talk about on your next date?

To help people find solid matches with real potential for connection, the dating app OkCupid asks its users more than 3,000 questions that they're free to answer either privately or publicly. (Those responses then get used to calculate a "match" score between you and any other user you come across on the app.) Well, OkCupid recently reviewed its data and released a list of its most answered questions.

Think of these questions as a representation of what people care most about when it comes to dating, or perhaps they may represent information about themselves that's dearest or clearest to them.

"[People] are prioritizing matching with people who have similar beliefs and values," Melissa Hobley, OkCupid's chief marketing officer, tells mbg. "Beyond the most answered questions, we also took a look at the questions that got our users talking the most. Get this—some of the most commented on questions of all time happen to be recent questions we added in over the last year about border control, climate change, feminism, political beliefs, and voting. We know these are topics our users care about."

For example, Hobley notes activism around addressing climate change has become part of many people's dating criteria: "It's actually becoming really important for daters. We found that 82% of people are concerned about climate change, and 73% of those users say it's an important issue for them," she explains. "If their partner has different views…that could be an issue for them."

These were the 19 most answered questions in 2019: