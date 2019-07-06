4 Ways To Gauge Someone's Emotional Intelligence On A First Date

First dates are often overwhelming, not to mention awkward. Making casual conversation with a complete stranger and then determining whether or not you like this person romantically? No pressure! Dating involves asking yourself big questions, like, What should I be looking for in a partner? How do I know if we're compatible? What makes for a successful long-term relationship?

It's no wonder people have long checklists of what they're looking for in regard to appearance, job, style, taste, interests; the list goes on. But here's the bottom line: All these checks are perks. The most important factor for a successful long-term relationship is emotional intelligence.