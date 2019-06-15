The Real Reason You're Googling Your Date Beforehand & Why You Should Stop

He was a mere 20 feet away in the subway car. His baseball cap covered most of his face, but from the side scruff and jet black hair, I could tell I was into him.

Strapped to my chest was my co-worker's miniature poodle. I was dog-sitting while she was out of town, and I'd taken to bringing him to the office. He traveled in a little backpack I'd positioned in front of me so I could ensure he didn't leap out and get lost in the New York City subway. My eye candy found the whole get-up entertaining. I could tell and made my way over.

We made small talk about the dog. He loved dogs, too (naturally). Occasionally I'd catch glances of his mysterious eyes, and my knees would buckle a bit. We carried on that way for a few stops. Then at Broadway and Lafayette, we said our goodbyes, and he got out.

The next morning, pup still in hand, I was waiting on the platform for my connection to the F train when I heard, "Clara?"

I turned to my right. It was subway man. We were clearly on the same commute schedule, but running into each other again felt terribly romantic.

"Hi!" I said enthusiastically as the train arrived. We stepped on together.

We exchanged more pleasantries, talked a bit about our jobs, and finally shared numbers. He was headed out of town, but we decided to make plans in the coming weeks. I was elated.

In the meantime, I got to work digging up what I could about him online. I quickly discovered he was a former model (that explained the knocking knees), and he'd grown up in the South. He'd recently ended a relationship, or so it seemed. His ex-girlfriend was a clothing designer and did some modeling, too. They owned a couple of pups that they'd rescued from Tennessee. The drive back to New York had been a tiresome journey, according to Instagram. Their bedding was all white.

The more I viewed his ex-girlfriend's profile, the prettier she became. I tried to unearth why they'd broken up. I remembered him mentioning during our subway conversation that he still had a dog. Did they share the dog? Did he still see her frequently? Were they truly broken up? My mind spun.

The fact that they were both models made me anxious. I wasn't a model. Did he know that? Why would he want to go on a date with me? I hunted and hunted for the red flag that would help me understand why subway guy was down for tacos and beer with a non-model.