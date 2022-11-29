Falling in love is one of the best feelings we can experience as humans. There’s something magical about that instant click when you meet your person. The sun shines a little brighter and life feels better when you’re less lonely. In fact, Harvard University once conducted an 80-year study about joy and found that a close, happy relationship was the greatest predictor of happiness and overall well-being.

The good news? With all of this new technology at our fingertips, it’s never been easier to find a romantic connection. And if you’re looking for a serious relationship, eharmony and Match happen to reign supreme in the world of dating apps.

These dating sites were the original dating hubs for singles to find long-lasting love, near and far. For both, the algorithm relied on a high-level of compatibility filtering via in-depth profile information and quizzes to parse out your future partner. Because of the level of commitment it takes to fill out your profile, eharmony and Match have held tight to their reputation as a detail-rich dating destination for serious-minded daters. But which one is the better app to use for what you’re looking for in 2022?

To take a closer look between eharmony vs. Match, we’ve reached out to dating experts and the sites' spokespeople, and we’ve exhaustively researched all the pros and cons to help you figure out which is the best app for your needs. Read on to learn more about each of these dating app’s unique features, success rate, user base, and more.