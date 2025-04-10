I Tried eharmony vs. Match: How The Top Dating Apps Compare
The original hubs of online dating, eharmony and Match use advanced algorithms based on in-depth quizzes and profiles to determine partner compatibility—and both have a reputation as the best dating apps for serious relationships.
But which of these dating sites reigns supreme in 2024? I then downloaded both apps to see how their UX, algorithm, sign-up process, and database compared. As part of my testing process, I then spoke with dating experts to get their professional takes on eharmony and Match.
Below, find my detailed comparison of eharmony vs Match—including my take on how the cost, success rate, and quality of matches compares.
My testing process
Ahead of writing this comparison, I downloaded and test both eharmony and Match and tested each for at least one week. [You can read my full review of eHarmony and my full review of Match.]
When writing this comparison, my goal was to better understand the value of each app, as well as the best person to download each option. To help give you context for my verdict, I broke down how each app works and its key features, along with collecting tester feedback for each app.
Keep scrolling to the comparison section if you're already familiar with both apps.
Dating App by eHarmony
- Known for
- Serious relationships
- Main age demographic
- 30+
- Available on
- IOS, Android
- App rating:
- 4.0/5.0
How does eHarmony work
How does eHarmony work
Clear out an afternoon to give yourself time to set up your eharmony profile.
While it's lengthy, the site tries to make the involved process fun and informative as you work through a thought-provoking compatibility quiz to learn more about your boundaries, attitudes toward relationships, how you react to everyday scenarios, communication styles, and more.
When you set up your bio on your page, take it as an opportunity to showcase yourself and what you're all about since you'll have plenty of room.
The extra detail will pay off with more information for its AI to improve the algorithm for you later on. Once completed, eharmony leverages those same data points to match you with other users based on your answers and compatibility score.
eharmony key features
eharmony key features
- Personality profile: After completing the Compatibility Quiz, eharmony offers additional value with its Personality Profile as part of your membership package. This feature neatly packages the insights from your report with personalized relationship tips about how to find a partner who's best for you
- Interactive icebreakers: Move away from the "what are you doing?" messages and use one of their "smile" features or icebreaker prompts to jump-start your conversation. When using the icebreaker feature, it'll give you and your match five pairs of images you can pick. After making your selections, you can both see your responses and have something in common, so it feels less awkward to begin the chat.
eharmony cost
eharmony cost
The premium version of the site comes in varying bundle lengths:
- Six-month Premium Light membership
- 12-month Premium Plus membership
- 24-month Premium Extra Month membership
Depending on location, subscription type (the more months you purchase, the cheaper the monthly plan), and the features you want, you can pay anywhere between $12 and $60 per month.
First-time subscribers can also save on their membership by using promo code MBG20.
Be sure to cancel auto-renew for whatever plan you choose so it doesn't accidentally enroll you for another membership unless you choose to opt into it.
Pro-tip
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Match
- About
- Website & app with detailed profiles and fastest-growing user base for seniors
- Available
- IOS, Android
- Main age demographic
- 50+
- Known for
- Serious relationships
How does Match work?
How does Match work?
Match doesn't require as heavy of a lift to set up your profile—although you shouldn't skimp on the details if you want to get right to the matches.
As soon as you log on, you have the opportunity to fill out basic prompts to help filter out the wrong matches and filter in the right people.
You can set your geographic preferences, body type, relationship aspirations, exercise habits, and alcohol/smoking habits.
You also type out your interests and bio to summarize what you're all about, though the site makes it easy with built-in topics so you're not staring at a blinking cursor on a blank page.
Then you can use their robust search engine to start matching people and "liking" potential dates.
Match key features
Match key features
- On-call dating expert: If you're looking for hands-on help for some of your dating woes, you can use AskMatch, a phone-based service for Match members to chat with a relationship coach. Ask them anything your heart desires: help writing out the perfect starting message, how to improve your profile, deal with ghosting, or select the perfect first date outfit to wow your date.
- Matching features: "What I found most unique is the reverse matching and mutual matching features: The reverse matching feature shows the people looking for your likes, interests, and such, while mutual matching shows the people who fit your criteria in a partner," writer Kathleen Wong recently wrote at mbg.
- Missed connections: Ever wonder if you've crossed paths with the love of your life in your neighborhood? You're in luck—Match has a geolocation feature to let you know when a potential match that fits your criteria was recently within your area. For safety reasons, it doesn't show when you're nearby until after a few hours have elapsed, and it won't show exact location but instead will mark out an approximate area. You can take matters into your own hands and choose whether you would like to connect with them or not.
Match cost
Match cost
Match has three standard plans and three premium plans (all of which come in three- to 12-month bundles) that you can purchase. Similar to eharmony, if you choose a higher monthly bundle length, the prices are lower.
- Standard Plan for one year is $12 per month
- Premium Plan for one year is $14 per month
The plans can be paid in one go or through four installments. If you want to purchase the premium add-ons like read receipts, Match Phone, or allowing any user to respond to your messages, it can run between $2 and $10.
Summary
eharmony vs. Match: A comparison
|Match
|eharmony
|Description
|Touted as the original dating site. Match includes various features for finding your perfect match.
|eharmony is known for its compatibility matching system. Focuses on long-term relationships.
|Number of members
|Roughly 75 million members
|Roughly 45 million members
|Types of relationships
|Casual dating/serious relationships/marriage
|Emphasizes long-term relationships and marriage
|Cost
|Varies based on subscription plan/starting from $19.99/month
|Varies based on subscription plan/Starting from $25.90/month
|User age
|Predominantly between 30-49 years old
|Predominantly between 30-49 years old
|App Store rating
|3.8
|4
eharmony vs. Match: What do testers think?
Our verdict: eharmony. Your experience will vary drastically by location, age, and relationship goals. Both apps have people who can't stop raving about them—and both have unhappy users.
I personally felt like you needed to pay for both apps to have a good experience. In my eyes, they're pretty similar overall, but I was partial to the compatibility scores eHarmony offered.
- "I met my boyfriend on eHarmony a few years ago. We're planning to get married in the next year. When we met, eHarmony was the only dating app he was using, so if I didn't use it, we wouldn't have met. Also, one of my best friends (about the same age as me) met her husband on eHarmony several years ago. I do agree that there weren't as many matches/dates from eHarmony compared to other dating sites I was using at the time. But you only need one good match for it to be all worth it, right?" —brooke437, Reddit
- "Typically, a lot of dating apps tend to focus on finding someone who will love you and make you feel good and without much discernment on your personality and test that pairs matches. As a result, you end up with very specific matches and in order to make a commitment with pursuing a girl you like, you need to pay for a subscription. eharmony gives a personalized set of matches according to your area, interests, and personality." —shield wold 94, App Store
- "I was on for over six months or so and went on one date if that gives you any indication of the type of 'matches' I received. The guys I liked were not interested and the guys that liked me were so not my type. Waste of money for me unfortunately." —moe_comedy, App Store
- "At first, I wasn't so sure about this app and the price was quite high, but my dad insisted this is the best app for finding a future spouse. Three months in and he was right! If you are looking for something serious and you are willing to invest for a more marriage-minded dating app, then this is the site for you!" —biblebiblebiblebible, App Store
- "If you're looking for a genuine relationship, I highly recommend this app. Since you have to pay, I feel the quality of people on here is far greater than most other dating apps. I met my husband the first day of using this app. After taking a few weeks, we had our first date and 1 ½ years later, we tied the knot! The app was simple to use and I don't remember any issues." —meastoughts, App Store
- "Unfortunately, this really depends on your location. Apps can be gems in one city and a stinker in another. With online dating, you kind of just need to try everything to see what works for you where you are. I tried Match a little over a year ago, and I found it to be awful in my area. Others have said positive things about it, however, I found it to be total trash where I am. I browsed hard for a few days and then asked for my money back within their three day refund window." —sage_planter, Reddit
- "I've been on Match for about a month now. Got one response from a message in that time, and haven't heard back. That's more than I got from Tinder (three scammers) or Bumble (absolutely nothing). Plenty of Fish has been pointless for me as well. And it's all the same people across the apps." —imaginarypersona, Reddit
- "Spoke with a dating coach, Katya, today. She was so professional, pleasant, and helpful. She reviewed my profile, discussed better ways to structure my messages, helped me to organize and present my photos, and we discussed how to reach a broader audience. I highly recommend taking advantage of this service." —fuzzbee, App Store
Which app is more worth the cost: eharmony or Match?
Our verdict: Match
"When it comes to cost considerations, eharmony has a more extensive process of matching than Match, which in theory will connect users with more aligned matches," says Alyssa Dineen, a dating expert, author of The Art of Online Dating, and founder of Style My Profile.
"However, in most areas, Match is more widely used and therefore would have a better selection of potential dates, making it theoretically more worth the cost."
"As with all dating apps, the usage varies geographically, including usage by age," she tells mbg. "For example, within major cities, neither eharmony nor Match is widely used for people under 60. Even outside of metropolitan areas, in my experience, Match is more popular than eharmony."
As for which app is worth your buck, Dineen recommends choosing the dating service that works best for you and your unique situation.
Which dating site is better for people over 50: eharmony or Match?
Our verdict: eharmony
Ruiz and Phillips both recommend eharmony as the preferred dating site for people over 50, especially if you're looking for a serious relationship or to get hitched.
They agree the dating app is better dedicated to finding long-term partners, whereas Match can also feature people interested in casual dating.
For people over 50, it can also be harder to sort through bots and fake profiles, which are seemingly more prevalent on Match.
How do Match and eharmony compare to apps like Bumble?
If you're new to dating and want to try out free options before moving toward a paid model, apps like Bumble may be a great option to start with.
If you're interested in exploring polyamory or LGBTQ+ relationships, eharmony and Match may not hold a candle to apps like Bumble, OkCupid, and Hinge.
"Even though eharmony now has gay and lesbian users, it's not that inclusive of the whole of the LGBTQ community. This is partly because eharmony was originally started as a more 'traditional' pro-marriage dating site, founded by a Christian, and it's still very much thought of in that way," Dineen explains.
"By comparison, Match is more inclusive than eharmony of the LGBTQ community, but it's still not as inclusive as apps like Tinder and OkCupid or LGBTQ-specific apps like Her, Grindr, and Feeld," she says.
How to choose the right dating app for you
Although it's never been easier to be single and find matches, the trap of technology and having too many choices can also pose its own unique set of problems: Why is it so hard to get a conversation going? Why are first dates so freakin' awkward? And perhaps most pressingly, does the other person want to hook up or date seriously?
It's already tough putting yourself out there, and uncertain intentions and ambiguous expectations make it harder to swipe and keep the momentum going. To optimize success, it's important to recognize that, for every dating app out there, there's a different approach and demographic to lean into.
Some apps, such as Tinder and Feeld, lean into casual sex—so it's easier to form casual connections there. Other apps, such as Hinge, eharmony, and Match, are known for interesting profile prompts and a curated feed of high-compatibility matches—and this latter category generally translates to more serious daters.
“We tend to see more cisgender heterosexual singles use Match and eharmony,” certified sex and couples therapist Lee Phillips, LCSW, CST, tells mbg. “For people who would like to pursue a long-term relationship, people use both apps.”
FAQ
Which dating site has the highest success rate?
eharmony has one of the highest success rates of the dating apps on the market in 2023, with more long-term relationships, active users, and a strong algorithm working on your behalf. The dating app reports a new match is made every 14 minutes, and they claim to be responsible for 4% of marriages in the U.S.
What age group is eHarmony for?
What is the average age of Match users?
On Match, 19% of users are aged 18-29, 44% are aged 30 to 49, and 37% are 50 and up.
Do people still use eharmony and Match in 2024?
People still use eharmony and Match, but because the apps respectively require more detail and a financial investment to interact with the app fully, they aren’t as popular as free apps such as Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge.