Clear out an afternoon to give yourself time to set up your eharmony profile.

While it's lengthy, the site tries to make the involved process fun and informative as you work through a thought-provoking compatibility quiz to learn more about your boundaries, attitudes toward relationships, how you react to everyday scenarios, communication styles, and more.

When you set up your bio on your page, take it as an opportunity to showcase yourself and what you're all about since you'll have plenty of room.

The extra detail will pay off with more information for its AI to improve the algorithm for you later on. Once completed, eharmony leverages those same data points to match you with other users based on your answers and compatibility score.